Children’s Book Celebrates Autism, Music, and Kindness with New Release on World Kindness Day

Cover of the new children’s book “Brooks and the Great Big Playground Song” by Heather Broner, launching on World Kindness Day. The story celebrates autism awareness, empathy, and the power of kindness.

Heather Broner’s new children’s book, Brooks and the Great Big Playground Song, launches on World Kindness Day to inspire empathy and inclusion.

Kindness isn’t just nice, it’s powerful. It can change how children see themselves and each other. The stories we share with our kids now help shape the kind of adults they’ll become later.” — Heather Broner, Author of the Adventures of a Boy Named Brooks series

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and mom Heather Broner is honoring World Kindness Day with the release of Brooks and the Great Big Playground Song , a beautifully illustrated children’s book that helps families talk about autism, empathy, and the power of kindness through the joy of music.The story follows Brooks, a lively young boy, and his two dogs, Peanut and Leti, as they spend the day at the playground. When Brooks meets a new friend inspired by Thomas “Blind Tom” Wiggins—a real historical figure who was blind, enslaved, and very likely autistic—he learns that patience and compassion can turn differences into something extraordinary.According to the CDC, about 1 in 31 children in the U.S. are on the autism spectrum, highlighting the importance of stories that promote understanding and inclusion.“As a mom, I wanted to write a book that helps kids see the beauty in how we all experience the world differently,” said Broner. “Autism touches so many families today and Brooks and the Great Big Playground Song shows children that kindness isn’t just nice, it’s powerful. It can change how children see themselves and each other. The stories we share with our kids now help shape the kind of adults they’ll become later. Launching this book on World Kindness Day felt like the perfect way to share that message.”This is the second title in the Adventures of a Boy Named Brooks series, following Brooks and the Great Big Bark-Off, which introduced readers to themes of courage and resilience through the true story of Robert Smalls, an American hero who fought for freedom. Together, the series blends modern storytelling with real history, helping children discover that brilliance, bravery, and kindness come in many forms.With bright illustrations, heartwarming characters, and a musical message of inclusion, Brooks and the Great Big Playground Song offers parents and educators a new way to spark conversations about autism awareness, acceptance, and empathy—perfect for bedtime reading, classroom discussions, or school library collections.Brooks and the Great Big Playground Song is now available on Amazon with Prime shipping, just in time for World Kindness Day, offering families a meaningful story that celebrates understanding, music, and joy.To learn more about the Adventures of a Boy Named Brooks series, visit aboynamedbrooks.com or purchase directly on Amazon..---About the AuthorHeather Broner is a children’s book author, mom, and senior marketing executive with more than a decade of experience leading growth in healthcare technology. She combines her professional storytelling expertise with her personal mission of helping families raise confident, compassionate kids. Her Adventures of a Boy Named Brooks series is inspired by her son Brooks and their two dogs, Peanut and Leti.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.