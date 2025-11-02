The Spence Law Firm Honored with 2025 Champion of Justice Award by Wyoming State Bar

Jackson, Wyoming – The Spence Law Firm is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Champion of Justice Award by the Wyoming State Bar, recognizing the firm’s outstanding pro bono service, advocacy, and leadership in advancing justice throughout the state. The award, accepted by attorney Bryan Ulmer, highlights the firm’s dedication to ensuring access to justice for all Wyoming residents, regardless of financial means.

The Champion of Justice Award honors individuals and organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to advancing justice through legal advocacy, mentorship, and community engagement. This recognition reflects The Spence Law Firm’s long-standing mission to uphold the principles of fairness, service, and integrity that define the Wyoming legal community.

Over the past year, the firm’s attorneys and staff have collectively devoted hundreds of volunteer hours to pro bono initiatives across Wyoming. Through programs such as the Equal Justice Wyoming Volunteer Attorney Reference Desk, firm members provided direct legal services at no cost or at significantly reduced fees. Attorneys Mike Lutz (Sublette County), Emily Rankin and Alicia Evans (Teton County), and Emily Madden and Jason Neville (Natrona County) contributed more than 74 hours assisting self-represented litigants with their legal matters.

In addition, Paralegal Candace Anderson volunteered over 350 hours with the Court Navigator Program, offering guidance and support to self-represented individuals, thereby helping expand access to justice statewide. Attorney Emily Madden was appointed by Judge Alan B. Johnson to represent a pro se inmate challenging the constitutionality of a Wyoming statute limiting post-conviction DNA testing. In addition to litigating the case in federal court, Madden drafted and successfully advanced legislation amending the statute, signed into law and effective July 1, 2025, ensuring greater fairness in post-conviction review. Madden has contributed more than 200 hours of pro bono service to this effort.

The firm’s commitment to public service extends beyond individual cases through Lawyers & Advocates for Wyoming (L.A.W.), a nonprofit organization providing legal representation to those who cannot afford counsel. L.A.W. is led by Mark Aronowitz and supported by a Board composed entirely of attorneys from The Spence Law Firm, who volunteer their time to manage operations, advise on cases, and represent clients directly. Matters handled by L.A.W. are typically taken on either a full pro bono basis or at substantially reduced rates, with all recovered fees reinvested into the organization to assist future clients in need.

Beyond their casework, attorneys at The Spence Law Firm remain deeply engaged in the broader legal community. Many serve on committees and boards within the Wyoming State Bar and the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association (WTLA), dedicating countless hours each year to initiatives that strengthen the state’s legal system and support the next generation of Wyoming lawyers.

“The Champion of Justice Award is a reflection of who we are as a firm,” said Bryan Ulmer. “At The Spence Law Firm, we believe that justice should be accessible to everyone. This recognition belongs to every member of our team who gives their time, skill, and heart to serving others.”

The Spence Law Firm remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing justice and improving the lives of people across Wyoming. The firm looks forward to continuing its mission of advocacy, service, and community engagement in the years to come.

The Spence Law Firm is a trial-focused law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families recover justice and compensation following serious accidents and injuries. The firm’s attorneys hold people, corporations, and government entities accountable when negligence or recklessness causes catastrophic harm or financial loss. Headquartered in Jackson, WY, the firm has extensive experience handling motor vehicle accidents, workplace incidents, and product liability cases. The Spence Law Firm is committed to advocating for clients, protecting their rights, and working to prevent future injuries.

