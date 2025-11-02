Del Rio CBP officers apprehend man wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact
DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry encountered a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a child.
“The apprehension of this individual demonstrates the continued dedication of our officers and law enforcement partners to upholding the safety and integrity of our community,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “Acts of indecency or harm toward children are reprehensible and will not be tolerated.”
On Oct. 29, CBP officers at the Del Rio International Bridge referred a pedestrian, Miguel Maltos, 20, a United States citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting Maltos to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact issued by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office. The Val Verde Sheriff’s Office transported Maltos to the Val Verde Correctional Facility for adjudication of the warrant.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
