AHA, other organizations urge lawmakers to reform the Medicare Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule 

The AHA and a coalition of organizations yesterday urged House and Senate leaders to pass the Reforming and Enhancing Sustainable Updates to Laboratory Testing Services Act (S. 2761/H.R. 5269), bipartisan, bicameral legislation that consists of reforms for the Medicare Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule. The bill would ensure the CLFS rate-setting process is based on up-to-date commercial market data representative of independent, hospital outreach and physician office labs. It would also reduce administrative data collection and reporting burden on clinical laboratories, as well as reduce administrative burden on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Additionally, the measure would help stabilize Medicare payment, which could result in more diagnostic innovation. The bill would also eliminate pending payment reductions for clinical laboratory services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.