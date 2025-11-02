St. Albans Barracks // Arrest on Warrant, Resisting Arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 25A2008047
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lippa, Trooper Van Woert, Trooper Bellinghiri, and Trooper Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 11/1/2025 at 1522 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 60 Main St., Richford
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Resisting arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Raven Hendrix
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 1, 2025, at 1522 hours, Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks came in contact with Raven Hendrix (24) of Richford, VT. Hendrix was known to have a $10,000 warrant for a failure to appear stemming from the offenses of Violation of Conditions of Release and multiple Violation of Probation charges. During this incident, Hendrix resisted multiple Troopers' attempts to place him under arrest. Further investigation revealed that Hendrix violated his court-ordered Conditions of Release regarding 24-hour curfew. He was ultimately transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility and lodged on the warrant.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/2025
COURT: Franklin Superior Court- Franklin Unit
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10000 on Warrant
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
