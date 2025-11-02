St. Albans Barracks // Arrest on Warrant, Resisting Arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2008047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lippa, Trooper Van Woert, Trooper Bellinghiri, and Trooper Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 11/1/2025 at 1522 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 60 Main St., Richford

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Resisting arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Raven Hendrix

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 1, 2025, at 1522 hours, Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks came in contact with Raven Hendrix (24) of Richford, VT. Hendrix was known to have a $10,000 warrant for a failure to appear stemming from the offenses of Violation of Conditions of Release and multiple Violation of Probation charges. During this incident, Hendrix resisted multiple Troopers' attempts to place him under arrest. Further investigation revealed that Hendrix violated his court-ordered Conditions of Release regarding 24-hour curfew. He was ultimately transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility and lodged on the warrant.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/01/2025

COURT: Franklin Superior Court- Franklin Unit

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10000 on Warrant

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

