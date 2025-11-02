Southwestern Rugs Depot LLC Acquires Jason Ball Interiors

Rug Company Southwestern Rugs Depot LLC Acquires Interior Design Firm, Jason Ball Interiors

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southwestern Rugs Depot LLC, the ultimate destination for quality rugs inspired by the American West and Native American designs, is excited to announce the acquisition of interior design company Jason Ball Interiors, including the website https://www.jasonballinteriors.com/ News of the acquisition was originally published on the company's website at https://www.southwesternrugsdepot.com/jason-ball-interiors/ . The acquisition of Jason Ball Interiors aims to enhance the customer service at Southwestern Rugs Depot LLC. By assisting customers in selecting rugs that complement their home interiors and considering the overall design, this leading rug manufacturer of American West and Native American designs hopes to encourage customers to explore its ethical, USA-made, and environmentally friendly products."At Southwestern Rugs Depot, we strive to offer more than just quality, unique area rugs. We often find ourselves helping customers choose coordinating furniture pieces, revamping their homes, and just in general helping with a lot of interior design decisions," said a company spokesperson. "By bringing on an experienced interior design team, we are able to improve our next-level customer service. And also dramatically improve the quality and helpfulness of our blog content."Southwestern Rugs Depot LLC wants to make selecting a rug as easy as possible. Figuring out which size, color, and pattern will work with existing furniture can be overwhelming. The team at Southwestern Rugs Depot LLC are happy to assist customers with finding the perfect rug for the home, ensuring that it matches the furniture and space.For individuals researching in advance, Southwestern Rugs Depot LLC has online guides written by interior design experts. The company offers guides on various topics such as layering rugs onto the carpet, choosing the best rugs for a beach house, tips for keeping rugs in place, and more. These guides provide valuable advice to help customers make informed decisions.Choosing a rug can be challenging, especially when purchasing online. Without being able to touch and see the product in real life, buying online can be risky. However, alongside acquiring the interior design team, another way that the company is providing excellent service is by providing a 60-day in-home trial. This means customers can test out the rug at their home for 60 days, and if unhappy, can return it for a full refund to their credit card with no questions asked, making it one of the most generous return policies on the market currently.The acquisition allows customers to shop with confidence from the online retailer. By adding the help of professional interior designers who can expertly guide customers, Southwestern Rugs Depot LLC provides a first-class service.Southwestern Rugs Depot LLC encourages individuals looking to spruce up their home interior to visit the online shop via the website. Customers can benefit from free delivery across the USA and Canada.About Southwestern Rugs Depot LLCSouthwestern Rugs Depot is the ultimate destination for quality rugs inspired by the American West and Native American designs.Southwestern Rugs Depot designs colorful and geometric rugs featuring modern and traditional styles made from various materials inspired by the natural landscape of the American West.More InformationTo learn more about Southwestern Rugs Depot LLC and the acquisition of Jason Ball Interiors, please visit https://www.southwesternrugsdepot.com/

