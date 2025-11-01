OSCE and Tajikistan’s Academy of Public Administration organize training of trainers on preventing violent extremism and terrorism

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe in co-operation with the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, concluded a four-day Training of Trainers (ToT) course on “Preventing Violent Extremism and Terrorism” in Varzob district, on the outskirts of Dushanbe, on 28 October 2025.

The training brought together 20 educators, practitioners, and institutional representatives to strengthen national capacities in countering violent extremism through inclusive, rights-based, and context-sensitive approaches. The initiative is part of the OSCE’s comprehensive support to Tajikistan’s efforts to implement its National Strategy on Countering Extremism and Terrorism (2021–2025).

In his opening remarks, Dr. Farkhod Abdurakhmonov, Programme Officer on Counter-Terrorism at the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, emphasized the importance of equipping trainers with tools and methodologies to foster resilience, promote tolerance, and prevent radicalization, particularly among youth and vulnerable communities.

The agenda covered core competencies for trainers in preventing violent extremism, ideological and social drivers of radicalization in Tajikistan, religious literacy and the role of positive Islamic values in promoting peaceful coexistence, as well as legal and institutional frameworks for countering extremism and terrorism. Participants also explored the development of counter-narratives and interactive methodologies for adult learning.

The training featured group work, case study analysis, and practical exercises aimed at enhancing participants’ facilitation, communication, and presentation skills.

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe continues to support national stakeholders in advancing rule of law, human rights, and community-based approaches to security. This training contributes to the Office’s broader mandate to promote stability and inclusive governance in Tajikistan.