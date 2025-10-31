Government of Saskatchewan Approves Transfer of Crown Mineral Rights to Cowessess First Nation

CANADA, October 31 - Released on October 31, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has approved the transfer of Crown mineral rights to the Government of Canada on behalf of Cowessess First Nation in support of the Saskatchewan Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Framework Agreement.

Cowessess First Nation will receive a transfer of 58.74 hectares (145.10 acres) of Crown mineral rights. This latest transfer increases the total Crown mineral rights transferred under the Cowessess TLE Agreement to approximately 29,350 hectares (72,530 acres).

"The Treaty Land Entitlement process is a key part of our responsibility to honour Treaty commitments," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "Each transfer brings us closer to fulfilling these commitments and creates opportunities for long-term economic growth that benefit First Nations and the wider Saskatchewan community."

The TLE Framework Agreement was signed by the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan and Entitlement First Nations (EFNs) that did not receive all the reserve land they were entitled to under Treaty.

The Ministry of Government Relations works closely with EFNs and the Government of Canada to implement the reserve creation process in accordance with TLE agreements. Saskatchewan continues to lead the country in land transfers under Treaty Land Entitlement, supporting reconciliation and economic development for First Nations across the province.

