Atlas Quant launches Atlas Prime – an AI-powered forensic platform restoring trust in global trading performance

Atlas Quant launches Atlas Prime, an AI forensic platform restoring trust in trading performance and unlocking a $20B fintech opportunity.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Quant today announced the launch of Atlas Prime , an AI-powered forensic platform that analyses trading strategies and track records across asset classes. The product targets a $20 billion-plus global market opportunity in institutional due diligence – verifying whether reported trading performance by traders and portfolio managers truly reflects skill or statistical artefact.Each year, allocators and investors lose billions through over-fit models, selective data, and exaggerated results. The recent Eisler Capital collapse, and insider accounts of inflated performance reporting, exposed how fragile existing validation processes are. Atlas Prime was built to uncover these weaknesses before capital is deployed.Unlike generic AI systems, Atlas Prime is designed specifically for financial data, which is noisy, non-stationary, and regime-dependent. Solving this problem requires more than data science; it demands deep financial-market expertise. “This is not the same challenge as facial recognition or consumer-AI,” said Selim Adyel, Co-Founder and CEO of Atlas Quant. “Financial signals evolve under uncertainty. Atlas Prime combines advanced machine learning with the kind of specialised quantitative intuition that only live-market experience can provide.”While backtesting tools exist, they typically stop at historical simulation and cannot perform forensic diagnostics or assess the likelihood of future outperformance in a consistent way. Atlas Prime bridges that gap – providing an easy-to-use interface that allows allocators, traders, and portfolio managers to assess the true robustness of their strategies.The platform’s Forensic Scoring Engine is powered by proprietary IP independently developed by Atlas Quant and validated through years of application in institutional environments. This foundation combines original research with extensive live-market testing, ensuring robustness and independence of the underlying technology. It quantifies robustness, persistence, and anomaly risk for both quantitative and discretionary strategies, enabling allocators to evaluate traders and managers with consistent, objective metrics.“Allocators have excellent tools for execution and risk, but very few for truth-testing alpha,” Selim Adyel added. “Atlas Prime applies forensic AI to trading results – a scientific and transparent approach that simplifies a complex problem without compromising rigour.” He continued: “If you are an allocator or fund, you would be crazy not to use Atlas today – the cost of missing what it uncovers can easily reach millions per fund.”Selim Adyel, an engineer and capital-markets veteran with more than a decade of cross-asset experience, previously held senior roles at Morgan Stanley, Caxton Associates, UBS, Rothschild, and GTS. Educated at École Centrale Paris and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL), he combines deep technical expertise with practical trading experience. He has also scaled research and technology teams across multiple geographies, leading cross-functional groups from concept to production and driving complex projects to successful commercial outcomes. Before founding Atlas Quant, Selim Adyel built and scaled data-driven businesses within fintech and quantitative research, giving him direct experience in translating advanced technology into commercially successful, globally adopted products.The underlying technology has already demonstrated success in institutional environments, detecting model instability and performance exaggeration long before traditional controls. With Atlas Prime now live, Atlas Quant delivers these capabilities through a secure SaaS platform now accessible to allocators, hedge funds, and research teams worldwide.Atlas Quant reports strong demand for Atlas Prime since its launch, with pilot programs and partnerships already signed with leading allocators and research groups. This traction reflects a growing recognition of the need for transparent, forensic verification in institutional strategy evaluationAtlas Quant estimates that the $20B+ whitespace in strategy and trader verification represents one of the largest untapped opportunities in institutional fintech – a field where due-diligence workflows have remained manual and subjective for decades.The company’s technology and leadership have earned multiple shortlist recognitions at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2025 (Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year) and the Hedgeweek European Awards (Quant Technology Solution of the Year), underscoring its credibility at the intersection of AI and institutional finance.Atlas Quant’s senior team brings over 50 years of combined experience across fintech, investment banking, and hedge funds, with backgrounds from leading global firms including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.The company is expanding allocator partnerships and engaging select investors aligned with its mission to make forensic, AI-driven transparency the global standard in capital allocation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.