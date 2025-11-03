South Florida’s Providence Healthcare Services Named One of America’s Best Home Health Agencies by Newsweek

Providence Healthcare Services Logo Newsweek Best Home Health Agencies 2026 Logo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providence Healthcare Services has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Home Health Agencies 2026, earning a place among the nation’s top providers of home health care. This inaugural ranking highlights agencies that demonstrate exceptional quality of care, positive patient outcomes, and high satisfaction among both patients and health care professionals.The America’s Best Home Health Agencies 2026 list, developed by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, a global leader in data analytics and industry rankings, recognizes 300 outstanding agencies out of more than 10,000 across the nation. The evaluation was based on four key data sources:1. Quality metrics data for home health agencies published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).2. A national online survey collecting recommendations from health care professionals and administrators working in home health, used to calculate a reputation score.3. Results from patient experience surveys, sourced from the Home Health Care CAHPS (HHCAHPS) surveys published by CMS.4. Accreditation data provided by recognized accrediting bodies, including The Joint Commission (TJC), Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), and Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP).“This recognition from Newsweek reaffirms what our patients, partners, and community have always known — that Providence is dedicated to delivering benchmark-quality care and excellent service,” said Nercy Radcliffe, administrator of Providence Healthcare Services. “We are honored to be counted among the best in the nation.”The national recognition carries particular significance in South Florida, a region with one of the fastest-growing senior populations in the country. As more families seek trustworthy home health care options for aging loved ones, Newsweek’s national ranking highlights the importance of providers like Providence, agencies that consistently deliver quality, compassionate care backed by measurable outcomes and patient satisfaction.Since its founding in 2007, Providence Healthcare Services has been a trusted provider of home health care throughout Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. The agency is Medicare and Medicaid certified, accredited by The Joint Commission with the Gold Seal of Approval, and a multi-year recipient of the HomeCare Elite Award. Providence’s interdisciplinary team of nurses, therapists, and home health aides work collaboratively to ensure every patient receives personalized, evidence-based care in the comfort of home.“Our mission is to serve with excellence and compassion,” added Radcliffe. “We are proud to represent South Florida on a national level and look forward to continuing to deliver care that truly makes a difference.”About Providence: Founded in 2007, Providence Healthcare Services (PHS) is a privately owned and operated home health care agency proudly serving patients throughout Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. Medicare and Medicaid certified, PHS provides exceptional clinical care with dignity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The agency has earned the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission and is a multi-year recipient of the HomeCare Elite Award. Guided by its mission to treat every patient like family, Providence delivers superior outcomes, outstanding service, and peace of mind to the communities it serves. Visit www.providencehhs.com for more information.About Statista: Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal providing statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

