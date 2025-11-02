Houzeo's Ranks the 10 Safest Pennsylvania Cities Where Security Meets Affordability

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Pennsylvania's cities.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Pennsylvania with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, State College is the safest city in Pennsylvania, with an impressive safety score of 95 out of 100. Known as the home of Penn State University, State College blends the energy of a vibrant college town with the comfort and security of a close-knit community. With a median home price of $465,000, it offers excellent value for families seeking both security and academic excellence. Affordable neighborhoods like Bauer Hills, Fox Hill, and Happy Valley provide safe environments at accessible price points. Here are the rankings of the safest places to live in Pennsylvania Other top-ranking cities that blend safety with desirability include Swarthmore, scoring 94 with a median home price of $765,000, and Hatboro, with a safety score of 87 and homes averaging $442,450. For budget-conscious buyers, Bethlehem offers exceptional value with a safety score of 74 and an affordable median home price of just $257,000, featuring peaceful neighborhoods like Hanover Township and Center Valley. Those interested in Pennsylvania's urban centers can explore Allentown homes for sale , which ranks as the 7th safest city with a safety score of 59 and a median home price of $234,900, offering affordable housing and improving safety standards. For access to Western Pennsylvania's largest city, browse Pittsburgh homes for sale for diverse neighborhoods and urban amenities.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Pennsylvania. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Pennsylvania, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.