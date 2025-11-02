Houzeo Unveils the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Wisconsin, Mapping Data With Security

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Wisconsin's cities.

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Wisconsin with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Barron is the safest city in Wisconsin, with a perfect safety score of 100 out of 100. This northwestern Wisconsin town epitomizes small-town safety with active patrols and community events like Fall Fest that maintain a secure, welcoming atmosphere year-round. With a median home price of just $209,950, Barron offers exceptional value for families seeking both security and affordability. Affordable neighborhoods like Northside Hill, Dells Park, and West Side provide safe environments at accessible price points. Here are the rankings of the safest places to live in Wisconsin Other top-ranking cities that blend safety with desirability include New Berlin, scoring 93 with a median home price of $399,000, and Holmen, with a safety score of 91 and homes averaging $327,450. For those seeking suburban living near Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls offers smart planning and visible law enforcement with a safety score of 90 and a median home price of $399,900. Homebuyers interested in lakeside living should explore Oshkosh, which combines affordability (median price $245,900) with a strong safety score of 84 along the shores of Lake Winnebago. Those considering Wisconsin's major cities can browse Milwaukee homes for sale for urban amenities or explore houses for sale in Madison for access to the state capital's thriving job market and cultural attractions.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Wisconsin. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Wisconsin, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

