Houzeo Announces the 10 Safest Places to Live in New Jersey Where Security and Lifestyle Align

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety, convenience, and livability of New Jersey’s leading residential areas.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in New Jersey with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Verona is the safest city in New Jersey, earning an impressive safety score of 97. Located in the heart of Essex County, this compact town benefits from well-patrolled streets and close community ties. Neighborhoods like Forest North, Forest Avenue, and Afterglow Avenue offer accessible entry points into this secure community. With a median home price of $599,950, potential buyers exploring homes for sale in Verona will find an attractive option for families and professionals seeking both security and value. Here are the rankings of the safest places to live in New Jersey Other top-ranking cities that blend safety with desirability are Ridgewood, Princeton, and Fort Lee. Ridgewood offers suburban charm with homes for sale in Northeast Ridgewood, a highly sought-after neighborhood. Princeton is known for its Ivy League prestige, with neighborhoods like Riverside, Fairview, and West Side providing a welcoming environment for residents of all ages. Meanwhile, Fort Lee features upscale communities such as Palisade and Hudson Waterfall, which appeal to urban professionals seeking Manhattan proximity. For luxury buyers, Millburn presents exclusive neighborhoods with a median price of $2,531,500, while budget-conscious homebuyers can explore South Plainfield and Florence Township or even Jersey City homes for sale , offering strong safety scores at significantly lower price points.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in New Jersey. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in New Jersey, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

