TimeKrishna India AI Social Platform TimeKrishna

TimeKrishna, India’s 1st AI Social platform to go public in 2026. Supports 11 languages, creator selects Ad Provider, Cross Platform Posts.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeKrishna, India’s first AI-native social platform, is announcing its plan to go public in 2026, making it the first true AI product to be listed on the Indian stock exchange.It is India’s first consumer AI product to be listed on India’s stock exchange. The company is pioneering a new category: AI Social and Search. Create. Share. where content, community, and expression converge in real time.Built entirely in India by Tech Raid Inc., TimeKrishna is powered by the proprietary YayEye Engine, and includes the Instant Post Generator, a world-first innovation that creates and publishes intelligent, personalized full AI posts within 60 to 90 seconds. It functions as a content engine, media platform, and social network; all in one.Using TimeKrishna you are able to create 100 AI Posts in Under 2 HoursAt the heart of TimeKrishna is the Instant Post Generator, a breakthrough innovation that lets users:• Create 100 intelligent posts in under 2 hours• Build a full-fledged news or creator channel instantly• Share, scale, and monetize their voice with AI as their creative partnerThis makes TimeKrishna the world’s only AI platform where users can go from idea to influence in minutes. No team, no editing tools, no coding. Just create and post.“This is India’s answer to Facebook and ChatGPT, in one integrated product. TimeKrishna reflects India’s rising aspirations, original technology, global vision, and national pride. We are building for Bharat, and for the world.” said Satvik Gangavarapu, Founder of TimeKrishna. “We do not imitate anymore. We invent. The future of social AI is being built right here, for the world to follow.”TimeKrishna has launched with full support for Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi.Monetization Meets Freedom: Creators Choose Their Ad Providers• Ad Selection Control: Every creator on TimeKrishna can choose their own ad provider from the TimeKrishna Library, enabling ethical monetization and brand-safe growth.• YayCoins: A stable, AI-regulated digital currency within the platform, used to reward creators, power upgrades, and create a self-contained creator economy that’s intelligent, transparent, and Indian.The IPOTimeKrishna plans to file its draft IPO documents in late 2025, with listing targeted in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.