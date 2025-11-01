Ray Bennett Releases Songs We Used to Sing Produced by Grammy-Nominated Mark L. Carman

Artist

Released by MCM World Media | Distributed Worldwide by The Orchard, a Sony Music Company

PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved vocalist Ray Bennett has unveiled his long-awaited new album, Songs We Used to Sing, a stirring collection of classic hymns beautifully reimagined for today’s listeners. The project is produced by Grammy-nominated and multi-award-winning producer and songwriter Mark L. Carman and released under MCM World Media, with worldwide distribution through The Orchard, a Sony Music Company.For years, fans have asked Ray to record a hymns album; and now that dream has been realized. Songs We Used to Sing features fresh new arrangements of beloved traditional hymns such as Amazing Grace, In the Garden, Rock of Ages, and Farther Along, all performed with heartfelt sincerity and deep reverence. Carman’s production captures the timeless beauty of these songs while bringing a modern warmth and emotional depth to each performance.A highlight of the album is the original title track, 'Songs We Used to Sing,' written and composed by Mark L. Carman. In this masterful piece, Carman weaves together the titles of forty-five beloved hymns into a single, seamless song that pays tribute to generations of believers who grew up singing these sacred classics. The result is both nostalgic and powerfully moving — a love letter to the music of faith.Also featured is 'Bright New Morning,' a powerful testimonial song delivered with passion and conviction by Ray Bennett. The song reflects themes of renewal, grace, and gratitude, perfectly complementing the album’s overall message of hope and faith.“These are the songs that shaped our faith and carried us through the hardest seasons of life,” says Bennett. “I wanted to make a record that would bring back those memories — not just for nostalgia’s sake, but to remind people of the strength, peace, and joy found in these timeless hymns.”With Carman’s signature touch as producer, Songs We Used to Sing blends the best of traditional gospel heritage with world-class musicianship and heartfelt artistry. The album offers an experience that is both familiar and fresh — uniting generations through the shared language of faith and song.Album DetailsArtist: Ray BennettAlbum Title: Songs We Used to SingLabel: MCM World MediaDistribution: The Orchard — A Sony Music CompanyRelease Date: November 1, 2025For Interviews, Airplay, or Media Requests:Press Contact: MCM World Media 757-392-5000 Email: rayssoloministries@gmail.comWebsite: Ray Bennett Online Preview: PREVIEW SONGS WE USED TO SING!

