Proximal Contact, LLC Launches 11th Annual Dental Podcast Voting Contest

Dental Community Invited to Vote for Favorite Podcasts Through December 31, 2025

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proximal Contact, LLC is excited to announce the launch of its 11th annual dental podcast fan-favorite contest, inviting dental professionals, podcast hosts, and enthusiasts across the country to cast their votes for their favorite dental podcasts.Running from November 1, 2025, through midnight on December 31, 2025, the contest celebrates the growing influence of dental podcasts in continuing education, professional development, and community building within the dental industry."Dental podcasts have become an invaluable resource for professionals seeking to stay current with industry trends, clinical techniques, and practice management strategies," said Dr. Chance Bodini, founder of Proximal Contact, LLC, which operates the Dental Podcast Directory . "This annual contest recognizes the outstanding content creators who dedicate their time and expertise to advancing our profession through this dynamic medium. We're thrilled to celebrate 11 years of honoring excellence in dental podcasting."The contest welcomes participation from:• Dental podcast hosts and producers• Dental professionals, including dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants• Dental students and educators• Industry professionals and dental podcast fansParticipants can vote for their favorite dental podcasts, celebrating excellence in content quality, educational value, production quality, and audience engagement.The contest has seen tremendous growth over the last decade, with more than 4,000 unique ballots cast annually. Last year's contest saw Mommy Dentists in Business receive the most votes, followed by the Productive Dental Podcast, the Nifty Thrifty Dentist Podcast, and The Dentist Money Show."The level of engagement from the dental community has been incredible," said Dr. Bodini. "We're excited to see this year's results and discover which podcasts have resonated most with our profession. We're proud to create a platform that brings the dental podcast community together and highlights the exceptional work being done in this space. The contest not only recognizes excellence but also helps listeners discover new podcasts that can enhance their professional journey."This year's ballot is proudly sponsored by Provide CE , a company that helps businesses of all sizes leverage continuing education to grow their revenue.To vote for your favorite dental podcast, visit https://DentalPodcast.org/vote/

