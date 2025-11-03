NYC Carriage Industry Examined in New Fact-Checking Initiative by National Horse Welfare Coalition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Urban Equine Rescue Coalition, a network of equine welfare organizations from across the United States, has launched a public fact-checking website that compiles verified data, expert commentary, and documentation related to New York City’s horse-drawn carriage industry. The initiative aims to provide accurate information and improve transparency in discussions surrounding carriage horse welfare and pending legislation such as Ryder’s Law (Intro 967).Ryder’s Law, named after a senior horse who collapsed in Manhattan in 2022, proposes to phase out horse-drawn carriages in New York City. The bill currently has multiple council sponsors and, according to a Zogby poll, is supported by 78 percent of New Yorkers.“Many people have questions about how carriage horses live and work in New York City,” said Jamie Baldanza of Wild Lands Wild Horses (NJ). “Our goal is to make factual information more accessible to the public and to share expert perspectives from equine veterinarians, welfare specialists, and sanctuary leaders.”Horses in the city’s carriage system are typically housed in multi-story, warehouse-style stables. According to welfare experts, these facilities require horses to navigate steep ramps to reach upper floors, where stall sizes and ventilation differ from conditions generally recommended for equine housing. Researchers at Penn State Extension recommend stall sizes of at least 12x12 feet for full-sized horses to allow for free movement and rest.“The industry often describes these horses as being ‘born for this work,’ but horses adapt to what is required of them—they are not inherently suited to heavy traffic environments,” said Allison Bowling, co-founder of Red Feather Equine Sanctuary (NC). “Like all grazing herd animals, they thrive on movement, social interaction, and continuous access to forage.”The coalition notes that similar ordinances prohibiting horse-drawn carriages have been enacted in cities including Chicago and San Antonio, citing both animal welfare and public safety considerations.“New York’s carriage horses represent an important conversation about modern animal welfare standards in urban environments,” said Mel Sobolewski, Equine Disaster Response and Emergency Management Leader. “The coalition is also prepared to assist with placement and long-term care for the horses if a transition plan is implemented.”The Urban Equine Rescue Coalition encourages New York residents to contact members of the City Council’s Committee on Health and Speaker Adrienne Adams to express their views regarding Ryder’s Law.ABOUT URBAN EQUINE RESCUE COALITIONThe Urban Equine Rescue Coalition is a network of equine professionals, welfare experts, and sanctuary leaders dedicated to improving outcomes for horses impacted by urban labor, neglect, and displacement.For more information, visit www.ryderslaw.com

