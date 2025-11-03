Greystone.Net Announces Ben Riggins as the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Rising Star for 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greystone.Net announced today that Ben Riggs has been named the 2025 recipient of the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame (HIHOF) Rising Star award. Riggs will be honored at a ceremony on November 9, 2025, at the annual Healthcare Interactive Conference (HCIC) in Las Vegas, Nevada.This award recognizes and celebrates individuals in the healthcare Internet industry who have been active between 3 and 5 years, shown significant career growth and received attention within and outside their organization.Ben Riggs is manager of content at Kettering Health, leading a team responsible for content across all external and internal channels. Riggs brings a journalism-informed approach to healthcare storytelling. His approach emphasizes the role of human stories in healthcare marketing with techniques from narrative nonfiction to craft compelling patient features and team member profiles, for which he’s won a platinum Hermes Marketing Award.Ben is a recognized advocate for plain language and the connection between storytelling and audience trust. He also led Kettering Health’s Marketing and Communication department’s approach to adoption of generative AI in content — developing its first policy, usage guides, and one of the first public disclosure statements concerning application of generative AI in content by a hospital or health system.He’s the author of Tell Them a Story, a frequent podcast guest on the topics of writing craft and storytelling, and has been included on multiples lists of writers to follow on LinkedIn. He holds advanced writing and editing certificates from the Poynter Institute and Stanford University, and he studied sociology at The Ohio State University.“We are excited to identify and honor rising talent in the industry and Ben is an excellent inductee for representing the next generation of healthcare marketers,” says Kathy Divis, President of Greystone.Net. “His advocacy for plain language, thoughtful approach to AI and talent for storytelling make him a rising star.”Ahava Leibtag, CEO of Aha Media Group and chair of HIHOF, says it’s rare to find a writer and marketer who is always trying to get better, no matter the tool or topic.“Ben manages everything — whether it’s people, process and content — through a lens of empathy, creativity and passion for the craft,” Leibtag says. “He’s exactly who our industry needs right now and I look forward to his future years of leadership in pushing our industry by always asking why.”About the Healthcare Interactive Conference:The Annual Healthcare Interactive Conference brings together healthcare leaders from a variety of disciplines to collaborate and learn. It is three days dedicated to healthcare Marketing, Internet and Web Technology featuring case studies from leading hospital and healthcare organizations from across the nation, general sessions to inspire and broaden thinking about the impact of new technologies, an exhibit hall filled with technology and service solutions, and numerous networking opportunities for healthcare executives, consultants and product and service providers. The 29th Annual Conference is being held November 9-12, 2025, in Las Vegas. www.hcic.net About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have madeoutstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare Internet industry. The organization’spurpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preservedfor future generations new to the healthcare industry. The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame isan independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board ofJudges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com About Greystone.Net:Now in its 29th year, Greystone.Net has worked with hundreds of hospitals and health systems as they strive to develop, implement and integrate interactive marketing strategies. We add valued strategic thinking to digital healthcare. And we continue to develop new strategies and products to enable healthcare organizations to establish and grow their brand in an environment where consumers expect 24/7 access, information and service. Learn more at www.greystone.net

