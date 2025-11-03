Omnigence Asset Management Confirms Arvore’s Completion of Fourth Accelerated Liquidity Tranche

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnigence Asset Management (“Omnigence”) announced today that its partner fund, Arvore Partners LP (“Arvore”), has completed the fourth tranche under its Accelerated Liquidity Program for eligible unitholders.Omnigence is a multi-strategy alternative investment firm with ~$1B of assets under management (“AUM”) divided between partner funds operating in private equity, farmland and multi-asset verticals.Arvore is an evergreen, SME to Mid-Market consolidation fund with ~$350M of AUM.DISCLAIMER: DISCLAIMER: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Arvore or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The AUM contained in this press release with regard to Arvore represents aggregate information across all portfolio investments of which Arvore has a direct or indirect interest in.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.