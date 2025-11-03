THE NEW CENTER PROTEIN: TONNINO’S WILD-CAUGHT SALMON TAKES HOME GOOD HOUSEKEEPING KITCHEN AWARD

Pantry Goals: Tonnino’s Wild-Caught Salmon Wins Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Kitchen Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonnino, the brand known for elevating everyday meals with premium and shelf-stable seafood, has been named a winner in the Good Housekeeping 2026 Kitchen Awards for its first-ever Wild-Caught Salmon in Jars. This recognition celebrates Tonnino’s leadership in clean-label innovation and its commitment to redefining what quality and convenience look like in the protein aisle.Celebrating this achievement, Tonnino’s acclaimed line of salmon products continues to impress both consumers and culinary experts. From its Premium Wild-Caught Salmon in a Jar featuring tender fillets in extra virgin olive oil to flavors infused with Rosemary in Smoked Olive Oil and Dill and Garlic in Olive Oil, each product highlights the finest wild salmon sourced from Alaska. These versatile, gourmet-ready options elevate everyday meals and set new standards for pantry staples. Unlike traditional canned options, Tonnino’s glass jars preserve texture, freshness, and visual appeal, making it as beautiful on the shelf as it is on the plate.“Editors and home cooks want a dependable center protein that is clean, delicious, and ready when they are,” said Gabriela Jimenez, Sales and Marketing Director at Tonnino. “This award validates what our fans already know. Tonnino salmon brings chef-level flavor with simple ingredients, so building a nourishing meal is as easy as opening a jar or tin.”This recognition affirms the superior quality of Tonnino’s salmon and highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation. Tonnino’s dynamic approach is reflected in its ever-expanding product lineup, which includes Yellowfin and Albacore tuna cans with real vegetables, and exquisite Albacore tuna in jars. These offerings demonstrate Tonnino’s dedication to elevating the seafood experience and expanding its presence in the U.S. market while maintaining a steadfast focus on culinary creativity and quality.Good Housekeeping’s awards celebrate excellence and innovation across various industries and consumer products. Each year, thousands of companies vie for recognition, with products undergoing rigorous testing and expert evaluation. Earning a Good Housekeeping Kitchen Award is more than a badge, it’s a mark of trust, backed by decades of consumer advocacy and scientific testing from the Good Housekeeping Institute.About TonninoTonnino has long set the gold standard in gourmet, wild-caught seafood. Known for its distinctive shelf stable jarred and canned tuna and salmon, unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability, Tonnino is available nationwide at Whole Foods, Erewhon, Walmart, Costco, Publix, Sprouts, Wakefern, and Amazon, and more. Each product invites consumers to effortlessly elevate their everyday meals. For further information about Tonnino, please visit the official website at www.tonnino.com

