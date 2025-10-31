Wingman Planning Celebrates Grand Opening of Its First Franchise Location in Middletown, NJ

Launching our first franchise proves that our model works—and that we can empower other entrepreneurs to do the same in their own communities.” — Tom Mirabella, Founder & CEO of Wingman

MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingman Planning , a full-service marketing agency known for its personalized approach and creative solutions, officially celebrated the grand opening of its first franchise location at 107 Tindall Road in Middletown, NJ on Wednesday, October 8th.The event marked a major milestone in Wingman’s expansion as the company continues to grow its franchise network nationwide. Members of the Hazlet Business Owners Association, along with local business leaders, clients, and community members, joined the Wingman team for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration.“This grand opening represents a new chapter for Wingman,” said Tom Mirabella, Founder and CEO of Wingman Planning. “Over the past 16 years, we’ve helped hundreds of businesses grow through honest, relationship-driven marketing. Launching our first franchise proves that our model works—and that we can empower other entrepreneurs to do the same in their own communities.”The Middletown office is led by Marc Vazquez, Wingman’s first franchise owner, who brings years of marketing experience and a passion for helping local businesses thrive.“I’m honored to open Wingman’s first franchise in Middletown,” said Marc Vazquez. “Wingman has always stood for building relationships and delivering results—and now we get to bring that same energy to northern Monmouth County. Partnering with local organizations like the Hazlet Business Owners Association helps us strengthen those community connections even more.”Guests at the grand opening enjoyed networking, light refreshments, and a tour of the new office, designed for collaboration and client engagement. The Middletown office joins Wingman’s existing Belmar and Manasquan locations, offering local businesses full-service marketing support including web design, branding, social media, SEO, PPC, and advertising.If you’re interested in learning more about franchise opportunities with Wingman Planning, visit www.wingmanfranchise.com Wingman Planning – Middletown107 Tindall Road, Suite 8Middletown, NJ 07748📞 (732) 788-3488About Wingman PlanningWingman Planning is a full-service marketing agency based in New Jersey with franchise opportunities available nationwide. We help local businesses grow through strategic marketing campaigns—and now, we’re empowering entrepreneurs to do the same in their own communities through the Wingman franchise program. Visit www.wingmanplanning.com for more information.

