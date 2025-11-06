SharePlay Debuts Closed Beta with Louie™, the World’s First AI Agent Powering Safer, Smarter Live Streams

Preview of the SharePlay LivePlay interface during Closed Beta 2.0, showcasing the AI-powered discovery experience and community engagement design

SharePlay opens invite-only Closed Beta 2.0, introducing Louie™ AI for smarter discovery, orientation, and community moderation.

Closed Beta 2.0 is about signal over noise. Louie helps people find what’s actually engaging, welcomes new users with context, and supports healthy chats so creators of all sizes get a fair shot.” — Manuel Odhe, Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SharePlay Opens Invite-Only Closed Beta 2.0, Introducing Louie ™ AI for Smarter Discovery, Orientation, and Community ModerationSharePlay, the AI-powered streaming platform connecting gamers, creators, and esports fans through intelligent engagement, today announced the launch of Closed Beta 2.0, introducing Louie™ v1, its first AI agent for discovery, orientation, and brand-safe moderation.“Closed Beta 2.0 is about signal over noise,” said Manuel Odhe, Founder and CEO of SharePlay. “Louie helps people find what’s actually engaging, welcomes new users with context, and supports healthy chats so creators of all sizes get a fair shot.”Invite-Only Growth:Closed Beta 2.0 invites existing beta participants to bring their communities in thoughtfully. Each “Day One” member receives five exclusive invitations to share, ensuring early growth reflects engaged and trusted participants. Anyone can claim a PlayTag to secure their identity, follow creators, and join conversations. (A PlayTag is required to chat and engage on the platform.)Louie™ v1: What’s New1) AI Discovery – Louie surfaces creators and streams based on engagement quality and audience interaction rather than overall channel size.2) Orientation & What’s Trending – Louie highlights live and rising streams so newcomers can discover relevant content instantly.3) Brand-Safe Moderation – AI-assisted moderation tools help maintain constructive, inclusive chat environments while preserving creator authenticity.Roadmap Ahead:Development of Louie™ v2 is underway, introducing advanced creator analytics, including data-driven insights on optimal streaming times, audience behavior, and sustainable growth strategies. SharePlay will announce public availability after internal testing concludes.Early Access:Closed Beta 2.0 remains invite-only. Creators and fans can claim their PlayTag and request access at https://shareplay.tv About SharePlay:SharePlay is an AI-powered rewards streaming platform where gamers, creators, and fans connect through intelligent engagement. Its AI agent, Louie™, enhances discovery, moderation, and analytics to help creators grow sustainably while giving audiences more ways to connect and play.Users can claim their PlayTag and join the Beta waitlist at https://shareplay.tv Media ContactKristin BoydDirector of Brand & Strategic Partnershipsinfo@shareplay tv

