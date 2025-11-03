Comprehensive Report on the Construction Machinery Telematics Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Construction Machinery Telematics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Construction Machinery Telematics Market Through 2025?

The telematics market for construction machinery has witnessed substantial growth in recent times. The market size is predicted to expand from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.29 billion in 2025, with an 11.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This historical growth can be associated with rising investments in infrastructural modernization, an increase in residential and commercial construction activities, governmental mandates for enhanced safety in construction areas, escalated usage of telematics in excavators and other construction machinery, and an amplified demand for operational efficiency.

The market size for construction machinery telematics is set to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $2.03 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The projected expansion during this period can be linked to factors such as growth in construction works, the proliferation of the real estate industry, growing inclination towards asset tracking solutions, amplified investment in the construction sector's digital transformation, and an escalated demand in the mining sector. Key trends anticipated throughout this period include growing demand for predictive maintenance, product development and creativity, embracing artificial intelligence (AI), adoption of the internet of things (IoT), and the integration of connected technologies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Construction Machinery Telematics Market?

The surge in construction undertakings is anticipated to spur the expansion of the construction machinery telematics market. These undertakings include various operations in strategizing, implementing, and finalizing construction projects, vital for the establishment of residential, commercial, and industrial edifices and infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and tunnels. The boost in such actions ties to urban development, infrastructural advancement, and population rise. Construction machinery telematics plays an invaluable role in reinforcing efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness of increasing construction and infrastructure actions, by availing live data on the location of equipment, its performance, and utilization. This enhances workflow, maintenance, as well as safety. For instance, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, a public organization based in Northern Ireland, revealed in their June 2023 quarterly construction survey that the general construction industry grew by 6.5% between the first quarter of 2022 and 2023. This increase was brisker in the housing construction segment, where growth was recorded at 11.1% and in the infrastructure area at 3.7%. Therefore, the surge in construction and infrastructure undertakings is driving the construction machinery telematics market growth.

Which Players Dominate The Construction Machinery Telematics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Construction Machinery Telematics include:

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Kubota Corporation

• Mahindra & Mahindra

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Deere & Company

• Bosch Rexroth AG

• Rosenberger Telematics GmbH

• Trimble Inc.

• JLG Industries Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Construction Machinery Telematics Sector?

Prominent businesses in the construction machinery telematics market are pioneering sophisticated solutions such as novel mixed-fleet telematics systems, with the aim of improving equipment surveillance and governance across varied machinery brands. A mixed-fleet telematics system is a technology that facilitates the consolidated monitoring and governance of diverse brands and construction machinery through a solitary platform. For example, in February 2022, Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK) Limited, a firm based in the UK that manufactures construction equipment, introduced the CTFleet Link system. This new telematics system is tailor-made for mixed construction equipment fleets. It gives users the edge to observe the performance and whereabouts of their Hitachi equipment and equipment from other producers through a live online portal. The system's high reporting frequency and the ability to present ISO15143-3 operational data – including idle time and fuel consumption – distinguish the CTFleet Link in the industry.

Global Construction Machinery Telematics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The construction machinery telematics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Machinery Type: Crane, Excavator, Telescopic Handling, Loaders And Backhoes

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Telematic Feature: Tracking Source, Diagnostic Source, Other Telematics Features

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Crane: Tower Cranes, Mobile Cranes, Crawler Cranes, Rough Terrain Cranes, Overhead Cranes, All-Terrain Cranes

2) By Excavator: Crawler Excavators, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Long Reach Excavators, Hydraulic Excavators

3) By Telescopic Handling: Telehandlers, Rotating Telehandlers, Fixed Telescopic Handlers, Compact Telescopic Handlers

4) By Loaders And Backhoes: Wheel Loaders, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Track Loaders, Mini Loaders



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Construction Machinery Telematics Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the construction machinery telematics market. However, the projected fastest growth is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region for the projected period. The report encompasses a comprehensive geographical analysis that includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

