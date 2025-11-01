National Direct Primary Care Day Launches Today—Empowering Physicians and Patients Nationwide

Direct Primary Care Doctors Celebrating National DPC Day

National DPC Day highlights how patients gain affordable, direct access to doctors—no insurance middlemen, no hassle.

It's a great time during this open enrollment to find a DPC doctor near you for transparent pricing and real healthcare access. About 80% of healthcare can be done at your DPC office.” — Shane Purcell, MD

FOREST, VA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, November 1, the United States is celebrating the first-ever National Direct Primary Care (DPC) Day, a landmark moment for physicians and patients alike. This inaugural observance honors the growing movement of doctors reclaiming their autonomy from insurance-driven models so they may offer direct, transparent, and affordable primary care. It’s a bold step toward reshaping the future of American healthcare.Why November 1?The launch of National DPC Day is strategically timed to coincide with the beginning of Open Enrollment for health insurance. As millions of Americans reconsider their healthcare options, DPC Day offers a timely and symbolic contrast—highlighting Direct Primary Care as a viable alternative or complement to traditional insurance.“November 1 is more than just the start of Open Enrollment—it’s the beginning of a new conversation,” said Jeff Davenport, MD, President of the DPC Alliance . “This inaugural DPC Day invites patients and physicians to imagine a healthcare system built on trust, transparency, and choice. With the new OBBBA bill allowing HSAs in January to be used for Direct Primary Care, now is the time for patients to capitalize on this.”What Is Direct Primary Care?Direct Primary Care is a membership-based model where patients pay their physician directly—typically a flat monthly fee—for unlimited access to primary care services. No copays, no deductibles, no insurance middlemen. Just care.Why This Day MattersThe inaugural National DPC Day is a call to action and a celebration of healthcare freedom:• Educating the Public: Many Americans still don’t know DPC exists. This day raises awareness and empowers patients to explore their options.• Breaking Misconceptions: DPC challenges the belief that insurance is the only path to care, offering a simpler, more affordable alternative.• Encouraging Preventive Care: With no financial barriers to visits, patients are more likely to seek timely care and avoid chronic conditions.• Strengthening Doctor-Patient Relationships: DPC physicians spend more time with patients, leading to better outcomes and deeper trust.• Promoting Physician Independence: Doctors can practice medicine on their own terms, free from administrative burdens and insurance constraints.A Movement BeginsThrough grassroots campaigns, educational outreach, and community events, the inaugural National DPC Day aims to ignite a broader movement toward healthcare reform. Advocates across the country are using this day to share stories, host events, and spread the message that there is another way.“This is just the beginning,” added Douglas Farrago, MD, editor of DPC News. “National DPC Day is a launchpad for change—one that puts patients and physicians back at the center of care.”Get InvolvedWhether you're a physician, patient, or advocate, join us in celebrating the first National Direct Primary Care Day . See all the stories shared today by DPC Physicians on social media to learn more about how DPC can transform your healthcare experience.For media inquiries, interviews, or to find a DPC practice near you, contact:Douglas Farrago, MD DPC News. DPCnews.com. Support@dpcnews.com 434-426-3240Jeff Davenport, MD President, DPC Alliance, drd@onefocusmedical.com. 405-519-3443

