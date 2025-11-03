Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Projected to Reach $61.79 Billion with 18.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Meal Kit Delivery Services Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Through 2025?

The market for meal kit delivery services has seen swift expansion in the last few years. It's anticipated to increase from $26.22 billion in 2024 to about $31.13 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The development over the historic term is largely due to the greater demand for nutritious food, the implementation of environmentally friendly packaging options, an enhanced inclination towards online food orders, economic progression, as well as the rising attraction towards online grocery purchases.

Anticipations for the meal kit delivery service market size project a swift expansion within the coming years. The market is projected to escalate to $61.79 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The predicted surge within the forecast period is presumably due to the escalating utilization of packaged foods, enhanced customization options, the rising inclination towards nutritious diets, a growing fondness for online food ordering, and an increase in ready-to-cook meals. Significant trends for the forecast period encompass technological advancements, packaging innovations, the utilization of AI and machine learning, incorporation of tech and meal planning tools, and the development of forward-thinking products and technologies.

Download a free sample of the meal kit delivery services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15851&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Meal Kit Delivery Services Market?

An increasing interest in healthy eating is anticipated to drive the expansion of the meal kit delivery service market. Healthy foods, which provide vital nutrients and promote overall physical and mental health, are becoming more popular as preventive healthcare and health awareness gain prominence. Meal kit delivery services enable a simpler transition to healthier eating habits by combining convenience and good health, enhancing the consumer's interest in healthy food. For example, the 2022 Food and Health Survey conducted by The International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based nonprofit in the food and beverage industry, revealed in July 2022 that 52% of 1,005 American participants aged 18 to 80 adhered to a specific diet or eating pattern in 2022, an increase from 39% in 2021. The most popular choices included clean eating (16%), mindful eating (14%), and counting calories (13%). Hence, the surging inclination towards healthier eating is facilitating the growth of the meal kit delivery service market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Meal Kit Delivery Services Market?

Major players in the Meal Kit Delivery Services include:

• HelloFresh SE

• Plated

• ButcherBox OpCo LLC

• Home Chef Coop Private Limited

• Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

• Sun Basket

• Gousto

• Riverford Organic Veg Box Delivery

• Daily Harvest Inc.

• ABEL and COLE LIMITED.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Meal Kit Delivery Services Market In The Future?

Market leading businesses in the meal kit delivery industry are putting their efforts into creating innovative solutions such as fleet delivery services to solidify their standing in the market. Fleet delivery services is a method where a set of vehicles, typically possessed or rented by an organisation, are used to convey goods or services from one place to another. For example, in November 2023, Hellofresh Private Limited, a Germany-born meal delivery enterprise, launched the In-House Fleet Delivery Service. This novel service utilizes a dedicated fleet of vehicles with advanced routing for prompt and efficient deliveries. It is designed to enhance accuracy, minimize postponements, and include real-time tracking whilst ensuring freshness and prime quality through ideal temperature control. Customers are provided a 30-minute delivery period that simplifies rescheduling a second delivery if the first attempt does not succeed. Moreover, this fresh service falls in line with HelloFresh's commitment to sustainability, as it reduces the requirement for additional packaging and cuts down on CO₂ emissions by eliminating the need for third-party delivery services.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Meal Kit Delivery Services Market

The meal kit delivery servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ready-To-Cook, Ready-To-Eat

2) By Meal Type: Non-Vegetarian, Vegetarian, Vegan

3) By Distribution: Store, Non-Store

4) By Application: Household, Office, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Ready-To-Cook: Vegetarian Meal Kits, Non-Vegetarian Meal Kits, Vegan Meal Kits, Gluten-Free Meal Kits

2) By Ready-To-Eat: Pre-Cooked Meal Kits, Fully Prepared Meal Kits

View the full meal kit delivery services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meal-kit-delivery-services-global-market-report

Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the meal kit delivery services market. The market's fastest growth is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report encompasses the meal kit delivery services market in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Mobile Computer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-computer-global-market-report

Computer And Peripherals Support Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-and-peripherals-support-services-global-market-report

Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-hardware-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.