Western Cape hosts 12th Regional Leaders’ Summit, 2 to 5 Nov
From 2-5 November 2025, the Western Cape Government will proudly host the 12th Regional Leaders’ Summit (RLS) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) under the theme, “Growth through Economic Resilience”.
The RLS is a multilateral forum where the 7 partner regions strengthen relations, focusing on key priority areas such as trade, investment, and safety.
For nearly 20 years, the RLS has been held biennially, attended by the leadership of subnational governments from 5 continents. Member regions represent around 187 million people and account for a total of 4% of global economic output.
Media wishing to attend the official opening ceremony on 4 November 2025 and/or closing ceremony on 5 November can contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier of the Western Cape.
Details of media opportunities during the RLS programme:
Official opening of the 12th Regional Leaders’ Summit
Tuesday, 4 November, 08:00–10:20, Hall 5-7, CTICC 2
- Arrival of heads of delegations
- Opening address by Premier Alan Winde
- Report by the previous chair, Shandong provincial government
- Opening remarks by heads of delegations
Joint declaration and closing of the 12Th Regional Leaders’ Summit
Wednesday, 5 November, 10:30–12:30, Hall 5-7, CTICC 2
- Closing remarks by heads of delegations
- Handing over chairmanship to São Paulo
- Signing of Joint Declaration & MOU with RLS Scientific Network
- Closing remarks by Premier Alan Winde
- Interview opportunity (interviews arranged in advance)
Media accreditation:
All media wishing to attend must report to the registration desk at the venue with their identity documents. Please arrive early to allow enough time for in-person accreditation.
