Western Cape hosts 12th Regional Leaders’ Summit, 2 to 5 Nov

From 2-5 November 2025, the Western Cape Government will proudly host the 12th Regional Leaders’ Summit (RLS) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) under the theme, “Growth through Economic Resilience”.

The RLS is a multilateral forum where the 7 partner regions strengthen relations, focusing on key priority areas such as trade, investment, and safety.

For nearly 20 years, the RLS has been held biennially, attended by the leadership of subnational governments from 5 continents. Member regions represent around 187 million people and account for a total of 4% of global economic output.

Media wishing to attend the official opening ceremony on 4 November 2025 and/or closing ceremony on 5 November can contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier of the Western Cape.

Details of media opportunities during the RLS programme:

Official opening of the 12th Regional Leaders’ Summit

Tuesday, 4 November, 08:00–10:20, Hall 5-7, CTICC 2

Arrival of heads of delegations

Opening address by Premier Alan Winde

Report by the previous chair, Shandong provincial government

Opening remarks by heads of delegations

Joint declaration and closing of the 12Th Regional Leaders’ Summit

Wednesday, 5 November, 10:30–12:30, Hall 5-7, CTICC 2

Closing remarks by heads of delegations

Handing over chairmanship to São Paulo

Signing of Joint Declaration & MOU with RLS Scientific Network

Closing remarks by Premier Alan Winde

Interview opportunity (interviews arranged in advance)

Media accreditation:

All media wishing to attend must report to the registration desk at the venue with their identity documents. Please arrive early to allow enough time for in-person accreditation.

