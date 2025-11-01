Houzeo Leverages Data to Rank South Carolina's 10 Safest Cities for Homebuyers

This data helps homebuyers make informed choices about neighborhood safety across Arizona.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its “Safest Places to Live” landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in South Carolina with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo’s ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location’s safety score.At the top of the list, Salem, South Carolina, stands out as the safest city in the state with an impressive safety score of 100. Nestled near Lake Keowee, Salem combines small-town serenity with a virtually non-existent crime rate. The community’s rural layout, engaged residents, and quiet streets make it a peaceful retreat for those seeking a calm lifestyle in the Upstate. With a median home price of $344,500, Salem balances affordability with high livability, offering scenic lakefront neighborhoods like Beacon Shores, Tween Lakes, and Highland Shores at Lake Keowee. For prospective buyers exploring homes for sale in Salem , this charming town delivers unmatched safety and community spirit.Other top-ranking cities also underscore South Carolina’s commitment to safe, welcoming communities. Wellford (Safety Score: 93) provides affordable, family-oriented living with a median home price around $299,993, while West Union (Safety Score: 90) offers mountain tranquility and a tight-knit community feel. Tega Cay, located along Lake Wylie, pairs lakefront luxury with gated neighborhoods like River Lake and Seven Coves, ensuring both beauty and security. Meanwhile, larger communities such as Mount Pleasant and Bluffton blend safety with high-end amenities—ideal for families, retirees, and professionals seeking vibrant yet secure environments. From Travelers Rest’s scenic downtown to Goose Creek’s family-focused neighborhoods, these cities define the safest places to live in South Carolina The “Safest Places to Live” landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in South Carolina. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place. Whether you’re exploring Summerville homes for sale or searching for your dream lake retreat in Salem, Houzeo is redefining the homebuyer experience through innovation, transparency, and trust.

