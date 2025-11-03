Investigation And Security Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Investigation And Security Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025

What Is The Investigation And Security Services Market Size And Growth?

The market size for investigation and security services has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. The market size will expand from $358.85 billion in 2024 to a projected $387.41 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth witnessed in the past can be linked to advancements in healthcare technology, an increase in the aging population, the rise of home healthcare services, as well as the expansion of hospitals and healthcare facilities, and the implementation of regulatory standards.

In the next few years, the investigation and security services market size is predicted to witness substantial growth, with an expectation to reach $528.98 billion in 2029, proliferating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors such as escalating burden of chronic diseases, breakthroughs in technology, home infusion services, telehealth, and remote monitoring can be cited for the growth during the predicted period. Some of the important trends in the forecast period encompass smart infusion pumps, wireless and remote monitoring, home infusion therapy, precision medicine, and customized infusion.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Investigation And Security Services Market?

The proliferation of cybercrimes is anticipated to boost the trajectory of the investigation and security services market. These cybercrimes, also regarded as computer crimes or internet crimes, constitute illegal actions that employ computer systems, networks, or digital technology. The role of investigation and security services is crucial in tackling and reducing the damage caused by cybercrimes, delivering a detailed strategy for prevention, detection, response, and recovery. For instance, Embroker Insurance Services LLC, an insurance firm based in the US, projected in June 2023 that the number of IoT cyber-attacks is estimated to double by 2025. Furthermore, in 2022, the Annual Cyber Threat Report 2021-2022 published by the Australian Cyber Security Centre, a governmental agency in Australia, revealed that Australia marked an astounding 76,000 cybercrime reports, marking a 13% surge from the previous fiscal year. Hence, the rising frequency of cybercrimes fuels the investigation and security services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Investigation And Security Services Market?

Major players in the Investigation And Security Services include:

• Securitas AB

• G4S plc

• Secom Co. Ltd.

• ADT Corporation

• Prosegur

• The Brink's Company

• GARDA WORLD

• Loomis AB

• ISS A/S

• Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Investigation And Security Services Market?

Leading corporations in the investigation and security services market are adopting innovative measures, such as the introduction of the AI-driven New QRadar Security Suite, to augment their market revenue. The notion of AI-fueled security involves employing AI methodologies and tools to amplify various aspects of cyber security like threat identification and response. For example, IBM, an American technology firm, debuted the New QRadar Security Suite in April 2023. The suite, equipped with cutting-edge AI and automation, offers security analysts effective means to scrutinize high-priority incidents, automatically detect and explore threats, as well as unearth clandestine attacks and signs of compromise in their respective environments.

How Is The Investigation And Security Services Market Segmented?

The investigation and security servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Investigation, Guard, Armored Car Services, Security Systems Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Application: IPS And IDS, Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Secured Information And Event Management (SIEM), Endpoint Security, Firewall management, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Investigation: Private Investigations, Corporate Investigations, Criminal Investigations, Background Checks, Fraud Investigations

2) By Guard: Uniformed Security Guards, Concierge Security Services, Event Security, Executive Protection, Armed Guards, Unarmed Guards

3) By Armored Car Services: Cash-in-Transit, ATM Services, Precious Metals Transportation, Valuables and High-Value Goods Transport

4) By Security Systems Services: Video Surveillance Systems, Alarm Monitoring Services, Access Control Systems, Fire Safety Systems, Intruder Detection Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Investigation And Security Services Market?

In 2024, the investigation and security services market was led by the Asia-Pacific region, with North America following as the second largest. The study encompasses several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

