Instrument Calibration Services Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

What Is The Forecast For The Instrument Calibration Services Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for instrument calibration services has seen a significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.67 billion in 2024 to $1.82 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors such as regulatory compliance, quality standards, industry expansion, the trend towards outsourcing, globalization, the increasing complexity of instruments and an emphasis on preventative maintenance can be credited for the growth observed in the historical period.

The market for instrument calibration services is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to a value of $2.56 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This expected growth, forecast for the upcoming period, can be associated with the expanding healthcare sector, the birth of novel industries, a focus on sustainability, the move towards predictive maintenance, and the need for accredited services. Noteworthy tendencies expected in the forecast period consist of the incorporation of cloud-based systems, the creation of predictive maintenance solutions, cooperation between service providers and manufacturers, the adoption of remote functionalities, and a heightened focus on data analysis.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Instrument Calibration Services Market?

The instrument calibration services market's growth is predicted to be driven by the increasing deployment of industrial robots. Industrial robots are mechanically operated devices that can be programmed and used in industrial and manufacturing environments to perform tasks traditionally done by humans. Owing to advancements in technology, globalization, labor scarcity, and skill gaps, the utilization of these robots is quickly rising as they allow automation of repetitive tasks. Calibration services play a crucial role in ensuring these robots maintain precision and safety, which in turn guarantees consistent performance and regulatory compliance in manufacturing activities. For example, in September 2023, the International Federation of Robotics, a German trade group, reported that installations of industrial robots reached an all-time high of 553,052 units in 2022, a significant increase of 5% from the previous record of 517,385 units in 2021. As a result, the increased penetration of industrial robots is facilitating the growth of the instrument calibration services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Instrument Calibration Services Market?

• Siemens AG

• Lockheed Martin

• General Electric Company

• ABB Group

• CMS Energy

• Eurofins Scientific

• SGS S.A

• Bureau Veritas

• Tektronix

• Fluke Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Instrument Calibration Services Market In The Globe?

Firms leading the instrument calibration services market are concentrating their efforts on creating phased array calibration solutions to improve efficiency, precision, and automation in the calibration process. The phased array calibration solution is an advanced system designed to aid in the creation of active electronically scanned arrays for satellite communications applications. For example, in October 2023, Keysight Technologies, an electronics company from the US, introduced a phased array antenna control and calibration solution specifically meant for satellite communications. It comprises a user-friendly software interface that manages the antenna being tested, a compact antenna test range positioner, and a temperature regulation unit. This groundbreaking system greatly diminishes the calibration time for complex phased array antennas from several hours or even days to just a few minutes in a laboratory environment, thereby boosting the chances of mission success for both commercial and military satellite communications.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Instrument Calibration Services Market Segments

The instrument calibration servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Electrical Calibration Services, Mass Standards Calibration Services, Temperature Calibration Services, Other Types

2) By Application: Pharmaceutical And Biomedical, Industrial And Automotive, Electronics, Communication, Aerospace And Defense, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Manufacturing, Research And Development, Government And Defense, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Electrical Calibration Services: Voltage Calibration, Current Calibration, Resistance Calibration, Frequency Calibration

2) By Mass Standards Calibration Services: Weighing Scale Calibration, Mass Flow Calibration, Mass Comparator Calibration

3) By Temperature Calibration Services: Thermocouple Calibration, Rtd Calibration, Infrared Thermometer Calibration

4) By Other Types: Pressure Calibration Services, Humidity Calibration Services, Flow Calibration Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Instrument Calibration Services Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the instrument calibration services market, with a forecast for growth. The market report for instrument calibration services includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

