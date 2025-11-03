Membrane Separation Systems Market to Reach $47.69 Billion by 2029 with 9.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Membrane Separation Systems Market Size And Growth?

The market for membrane separation systems has experienced significant growth in recent years. Expanding from a market size of $30.81 billion in 2024, it is predicted to reach $33.06 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include issues of water shortage, the demand for wastewater treatment, the processing needs of the food and beverage industry, expansion in the pharmaceutical sector, and applications in biotechnology.

In the coming years, the market size of membrane separation systems is anticipated to experience substantial growth and is projected to inflate to $47.69 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include increased industrialization, urbanization and population growth, improvements in healthcare practices, focus on environmental sustainability, and rising consciousness surrounding water quality. Key trends within the forecast period encompass integration in industrial gas separation process, growth in the dairy processing industry, heightened use in blood purification technologies, emphasis on point-of-use water purification devices, and widened application in the oil and gas sector.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Membrane Separation Systems Market?

The rise in the need for uncontaminated, safe, and drinkable water is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the membrane separation systems market. The need for wholesome, safe, and portable water includes the requirement for water that is devoid of contaminants, harmful microorganisms, and pollutants. Membrane separation systems aid in fulfilling this need by selectively filtering impurities and contaminants from the water, thereby making it a viable method for water purification and treatment. For instance, as per the World Health Organization, a global public health entity based in Switzerland, in March 2022, 74% of the world's population, which equates to 5.8 billion people, utilized safely managed drinking water services. Hence, the escalating need for clean, safe, and drinkable water is propelling the membrane separation systems market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Membrane Separation Systems Market?

Major players in the Membrane Separation Systems include:

• Dow Inc.

• Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

• 3M Company

• Pall Corporation

• Sartorius AG

• Amazon Filters Ltd.

• Advantec MFS Inc.

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Merck Millipore Co.

• Novasep LLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Membrane Separation Systems Market In The Globe?

One of the major trends catching on in the membrane separation systems market is that of product innovations. To maintain their market share, businesses in this sector are creating new, innovative products. Case in point, in November 2022, Alfa Laval AB, an industrial machinery manufacturer from Sweden, introduced MultiSystem, a versatile membrane filtration system. The design of this system integrates a cross-flow-skid mounted membrane filtration system with both upstream and downstream operations, which enhances the adaptability of process applications such as protein purification, starch and sugar refinement, amino acid and peptide streams filtration, and recovery of water from condensates.

How Is The Membrane Separation Systems Market Segmented?

The membrane separation systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Chromatography, Ion Exchange

2) By Material: Polyethersulfone (PES), Polysulfone (PSF), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Other Materials

3) By Application: Environmental, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Microfiltration: Polypropylene Membranes, Polyethersulfone Membranes, Ceramic Membranes, Membrane Modules

2) By Ultrafiltration: Hollow Fiber Membranes, Flat Sheet Membranes, Spiral Wound Membranes, Tubular Membranes

3) By Nanofiltration: Polyamide Membranes, Thin Film Composite Membranes, Polymeric Membranes, Composite Membranes

4) By Reverse Osmosis: Thin Film Composite Membranes, Cellulose Acetate Membranes, Spiral Wound Modules, Polyamide Membranes

5) By Chromatography: Affinity Chromatography, Ion-Exchange Chromatography, Size Exclusion Chromatography, Reversed Phase Chromatography

6) By Ion Exchange: Strong Acid Cation Exchange Resins, Weak Acid Cation Exchange Resins, Strong Base Anion Exchange Resins, Weak Base Anion Exchange Resins

View the full membrane separation systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/membrane-separation-systems-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Membrane Separation Systems Market?

In 2024, North America was leading in the membrane separation systems market and its future growth is projected. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

