Marine Biotechnology Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $8.89 Billion by 2029

Marine Biotechnology Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Marine Biotechnology Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the marine biotechnology market has seen robust growth. Its size is expected to increase from $6.19 billion in 2024 to $6.6 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The significant growth experienced during the historical period is a result of several factors including environmental awareness, opportunities in bioprospecting, the rise in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical demand, advancements in aquaculture, and exploration of bioenergy.

In the coming years, a robust expansion can be anticipated in the marine biotechnology market. By 2029, the industry is projected to reach a valuation of $8.89 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The predicted growth during this period is due to factors such as climate change mitigation, applications of bioremediation, discovery of pharmaceutical drugs, solutions for food security, and integration of bioinformatics. The forecast period also signals key trends, including the use of aquatic biotechnology in personal care, deployment of synthetic biology in marine creatures, collaborations in marine biotechnology, climate-resilient farming, and initiatives to increase education and awareness about marine biotechnology.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Marine Biotechnology Market?

The burgeoning requirement for marine biotechnology within the energy sector is anticipated to drive the expansion of the marine biotechnology market. The energy sector involves industries engaged in the extraction, refinement, and supply of consumable fuels like coal, oil, and gas. The sector is experiencing technological advances due to marine biotechnology, with an emergence of more proficient and greener energy systems. For example, marine microbes are now being utilized to transform waste into electricity and microalgae to create biofuels. The importance of marine biotechnology in the energy sector is underscored by its utilization of unique marine organisms for various purposes including biofuel production, marine renewable energy, creation of biodegradable products, and bioremediation. Therefore, growth within the energy sector is expected to bolster marine biotechnology's advancement. For evidence of this, in January 2022, an International Energy Agency (IEA) report showed a 6% rise in global energy demand during 2021, the highest recorded in absolute terms exceeding 1,500 terawatt-hours. According to the France-based independent intergovernmental organization, the electricity demand is predicted to rise on average by 2.7% from 2022 to 2024. This growing demand for marine biotechnology in the energy sector fuels the future expansion of the marine biotechnology market.

Which Players Dominate The Marine Biotechnology Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Marine Biotechnology include:

• Cyanotech Corporation

• CP Kelco US Inc.

• PharmaMar S.A.

• Sea Run Holdings Inc.

• Nofima A.S.

• New England Biolabs Inc.

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• NovaMatrix

• GlycoMar Ltd.

• SEPPIC Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Marine Biotechnology Market?

One of the primary trends gaining traction in the marine biotechnology market is the introduction of innovative products. Most companies in this sector are concentrating on creating new items to consolidate their market position. To illustrate, Hi-Q Marine Biotech International Ltd, a biotech company from Taiwan, unveiled a product named OliFuco RE in September 2024. This product, derived from brown seaweed and known for its bioactive qualities, is aimed at managing sarcopenia and fostering tissue regeneration, specifically addressing the issue of muscle loss linked to aging. Its benefits include enhanced muscle regeneration and significant improvements in muscle mass and strength for elderly people. OliFuco RE represents a promising approach in the fight against sarcopenia, potentially signifying a key advancement in nutraceuticals designed for muscle conservation and regeneration.

Global Marine Biotechnology Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The marine biotechnologymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bio Active Substance, Bio Materials

2) By Source: Corals And Sponges, Algae, Marine Viruses, Marine Fungi, Other Sources

3) By Technology: Isolation And Cultivation of Microorganisms, Culture-Independent Techniques

4) By Application: Aquaculture And Food Products, Environment And Human Health, Drug Discovery

5) By End User: Medical And Pharmaceutical, Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Chemical Industry, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Bio Active Substance: Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Enzymes

2) By Bio Materials: Biopolymers, Bio-Composite Materials, Bio-Based Coatings

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Marine Biotechnology Market?

In 2024, Europe held the leading position in the marine biotechnology market. The report on the marine biotechnology market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

