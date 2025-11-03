Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Wastewater Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the industrial wastewater treatment has experienced a sturdy growth in past years. The increase from $30.1 billion in 2024 to $31.75 billion in 2025, signifies compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The earlier growth was driven by strict environmental rules, expanding industrial activities, increasing concerns over water shortage, public consciousness and activism along with corporate sustainability programs.

The market size for industrial wastewater treatment projects significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $41.58 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This prospective proliferation within the projection period is driven by a focus on the circular economy, reusing and recycling water, heightened corporate responsibility norms, progressive treatment technologies, and governmental incentives and funding. Emerging trends within this period are anticipated to include the utilization of Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOPs), strategic partnerships aimed at water reuse, strict adherence to environmental regulations, the advent of modular and containerized treatment solutions, and swift advancements in optimizing treatment processes.

Download a free sample of the industrial wastewater treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10659&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Landscape?

The industrial wastewater treatment market continues to grow, largely due to the substantial contributions from rising industrialization. The term industrialization is used to describe the economic transition from resource or agriculture-based to a mechanized manufacturing focus. The role of industrial wastewater treatment is to cleanse the wastewater emanating from industrial actions, which result from the generation of wet waste and the disposal of chemicals across various industries. For example, Eurostat, the Belgium-based governing body reported that as of July 2024, there was a steady production increase of 0.4% in 2022, in the European Union, when compared to 2021. The implication is that escalating industrialization propels the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market?

Major players in the Industrial Wastewater Treatment include:

• Aquatech International LLC

• Veolia Water Technologies Inc.

• Creative Water Solutions

• Sapphire Water Systems

• Minerals Technologies Inc.

• M.W. Watermark LLC

• Culligan International

• Water Professionals International

• Ecolab Inc.

• Solenis LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Sector?

The industrial wastewater treatment market is increasingly being influenced by technological advancements. Numerous established companies in this market are putting their resources into the development of innovative technologies to improve the efficacy of industrial wastewater treatment and broaden its applications. For example, in February 2022, ABB Ltd., a Swiss automation firm, unveiled the ABB Ability Smart Solution for wastewater. This digital tool is designed to garner the lowest energy use while adhering to the rigorous operational standards set by wastewater treatment plant operators. This new strategy relies heavily on two critical components: advanced process control (APC) and digital twin and simulation technologies. It optimizes the performance of wastewater treatment plants through minimizing process variability and normalizing operations by means of constant monitoring and automation. It brings about gradual operational alterations and improvements, which lead to less energy and chemical usage, thus boosting profitability. The ABB Ability Smart Solution for Wastewater, designed in collaboration with DHI Group, Denmark's water environment experts, brings stability to the treatment process by forecasting wastewater inflow based on environmental elements such as weather, lowering the potential of overflow and penalties.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

The industrial wastewater treatmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Coagulants, Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides and Disinfectants, Other Types

2) By Process: Ultrafiltration Systems, Vacuum Evaporation And Distillation, Reverse Osmosis Systems, Paper Bed Filters, Solid Bowl Centrifuges, Tramp Oil Separators, Vacuum Filters, Other Processes

3) By Application: Biological, Sludge Treatment, Filtration, Demineralization, Disinfection, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Food and Beverage, Oil And Gas, Pulp And Paper, Chemical And Petrochemical, Healthcare, Poultry And Agriculture, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Coagulants: Aluminum Sulfate, Ferric Chloride, Polymeric Coagulants

2) By Flocculants: Anionic Flocculants, Cationic Flocculants, Non-Ionic Flocculants

3) By Corrosion Inhibitors: Organic Corrosion Inhibitors, Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitors, Hybrid Corrosion Inhibitors

4) By Scale Inhibitors: Phosphate-Based Scale Inhibitors, Polymer-Based Scale Inhibitors, Acid-Based Scale Inhibitors

5) By Biocides And Disinfectants: Chlorine And Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Oxidizing Biocides

6) By Other Types: PH Adjusters, Defoamers, Surfactants

View the full industrial wastewater treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-wastewater-treatment-global-market-report

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global industrial wastewater treatment market, and it's projected to see the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The market report includes studies on various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-food-and-cosmetics-global-market-report

Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterless-cosmetics-global-market-report

Mineral Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mineral-cosmetics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.