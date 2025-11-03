324 AI Art Collection Published on Amazon — Featuring Award-winning and Selected Works from Japanese Art Competitions

Award-Winning Works

Two full-color A4-size art books showcasing artworks born from the inspired AI model Stable Diffusion.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yasusi Kanada, who has been creating AI artworks since 2022 through his original Idea-Steering AI Art Practice (ISAP) method, has released two full-color art books under his pen name Kanabstracd. The collection presents 324 carefully curated pieces, including a number of works that were selected or awarded at major Japanese art competitions. All works were generated by the AI model Stable Diffusion XL, using a creative process designed to stimulate the AI’s own imaginative expression.

Since November 2023, Kanabstracd has exhibited printed versions of these digital works in more than ten open-call art exhibitions across Japan. As a result, most entries were accepted, four received awards, and the artist was invited to become a Friend Member of the Association of Contemporary Artists (現代美術家協会).

Highlights of the Art Books

• Includes 324 AI artworks, featuring award-winning and selected pieces created through the ISAP method.

• Each work is accompanied by commentary generated by GPT-5 and GPT-4o, explaining its concept and influences from human painters.

• Printed in A4 size, full color, and available via Amazon’s on-demand publishing platform.

• Shows how AI learns from painters and printmakers such as Cézanne, Seurat, and Hiroshige to create new artworks.

Book Information

“AI-Inspired Art from Painters and Ukiyo-e Masters: Exploring AI’s Artistic Talent, Volume 1”

Format: A4 / Full Color / Print-on-Demand

Pages: 177 Price: $37.5

Amazon URL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FY798NP8/

Contents: Works inspired by Hiroshige, Hundertwasser, Gerhard Richter, Miró, Delaunay, and the fictional artist “Picasbia.”

“AI-Inspired Art from Painters and Ukiyo-e Masters: Exploring AI’s Artistic Talent, Volume 2”

Format: A4 / Full Color / Print-on-Demand

Pages: 179 Price: $36.9

Amazon URL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FY7DNJDV/

Contents: Works on various themes and pieces inspired by Cézanne, Seurat, Bosch, and renowned photographers.

About ISAP (Idea-Steering AI Art Practice)

ISAP is a unique image-generation technique that guides AI by using short positive and negative prompts in combination. While Stable Diffusion typically uses positive prompts to specify what to generate and negative prompts to exclude elements, ISAP makes creative use of the contrast and interaction between them to stimulate the AI’s latent artistic knowledge and produce original concepts and visual forms.

About Kanabstracd

Kanabstracd is the collaborative artistic unit of Yasusi Kanada and AI. The name symbolizes their co-creative relationship in art production. After earning a graduate degree from the University of Tokyo, Kanada spent 35 years in software and AI research at Hitachi, Ltd. He later founded his own studio Dasyn (Dasyn.com), where he develops 3D-printed transparent lamp shades using patented techniques and creates AI-generated art projects with Stable Diffusion XL and GPT. He also curates a website on composer C. P. E. Bach, supported by GPT.

