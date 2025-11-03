Laser Hair Remover Market CAGR to be at 15.9% from 2025 to 2029 | $1.96 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Laser Hair Remover Market?

The market for laser hair removers has experienced substantial growth in recent times. The market is expected to expand from $0.92 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.09 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past include heightened awareness and interest in beauty and grooming, increased disposable income, a transition away from conventional hair removal techniques, effective marketing and branding approaches, as well as increased product availability and accessibility.

In the ensuing years, the market for laser hair removers is predicted to experience significant expansion, reaching a worth of $1.96 billion by 2029. This correlates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. This anticipated growth in the forecasted period can be linked to a surge in popularity of at-home devices, a shift towards more ecologically friendly beauty routines, broader acceptance and inclusivity, a rise in digital beauty retail, and regulatory backing and standards. Key trends expected to surface during this period include the incorporation of intelligent technologies, innovative developments in pulsed light devices, miniaturization of technology, advancements in laser technology itself, and a surge in the utilization of ipl technology.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Laser Hair Remover Market?

The surge in the need for aesthetic treatments is predicted to boost the expansion of the laser hair remover market in the future. Aesthetic treatments encompass numerous medical interventions and procedures designed to improve an individual's physical appeal. Laser hair removal, which is part of these aesthetic treatments, utilises concentrated beams of light to target and harm hair follicles, consequently leading to a substantial decrease in hair growth. For instance, data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), a professional association for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons based in the US, indicated that in September 2023, the number of aesthetic surgeries performed globally rose by 11.2% compared to the procedures undertaken by plastic surgeons in 2022, surpassing 14.9 million surgical and 18.8 million non-surgical procedures conducted across the world. Thus, the escalating demand for aesthetic treatments is fuelling the progress of the laser hair remover market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Laser Hair Remover Market?

Major players in the Laser Hair Remover include:

• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd.

• Cynosure LLC

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Sinclair Pharma Ltd.

• Cutera Inc.

• Bosley Inc.

• Lutronic Corporation

• Alma Lasers Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Laser Hair Remover Industry?

Leading businesses in the laser hair remover market are introducing innovative offerings, such as the GentleMax Pro Plus, striving to deliver unparalleled results. The GentleMax Pro Plus, developed for top-notch performance across various therapies, is particularly known for its prowess in laser hair removal, treating rosacea, fine lines, wrinkles, and spider veins. For instance, Laser Medical Clinic, a Canada-based cosmetic medical clinic, unveiled the GentleMax Pro Plus in November 2022. The gadget boasts larger treatment areas, quicker pulse times, and higher repetition frequencies, facilitating more productive and effectual treatments. With twin wavelengths of 755 nm Alexandrite and 1064 nm Nd:YAG, the device is perfect for a broad diversity of hair shades and skin types. Its integral cooling mechanism boosts patient comfort during treatment sessions. The GentleMax Pro Plus stands as the benchmark in laser hair removal and comes highly endorsed by dermatologists and healthcare experts.

What Segments Are Covered In The Laser Hair Remover Market Report?

The laser hair removermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Diode, Alexandrite, Nd (YAG Other Products)

2) By Frequency Type: Multiple Standard Wavelengths, Specific Standard Wavelengths

3) By Gender: Male, Female

4) By End Use: Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Home Use

Subsegments:

1) By Multiple Standard Wavelengths: Diode Laser, Alexandrite Laser, Nd Laser, Others

2) By Specific Standard Wavelengths: 755 nm (Alexandrite), 810 nm (Diode), 1064 nm (Nd), Others

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Laser Hair Remover Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for laser hair removal. However, during the forecasted timeframe, Asia-Pacific is presumed to witness the swiftest growth rate. The laser hair removal market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

