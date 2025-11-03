The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Lab Automation Market to Reach USD $11.41 Billion by 2029 at 9.2% CAGR

Expected to grow to $11.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Lab Automation Market In 2025?

The laboratory automation market has seen robust growth in recent times. The market which is projected to surge from $7.33 billion in 2024 to $8.03 billion in 2025, boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include the miniaturization of assays and tools, progress in robotics and automation technology, a surge in demand for high-throughput screenings in drug development, an increased focus on precision and reproducibility in research, and a pressing need for quicker and more precise diagnostic testing.

The laboratory automation market is projected to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a worth of $11.41 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth throughout the forecast period is connected to factors such as the need for regulatory compliance, increased demand for remote access and monitoring, labour shortages coupled with skill gaps, the rising necessity for high-throughput screening, and intense pressure to reduce costs. Dominating trends expected during this period encompass the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, the broadening of robotic automation, adoption of flexible and scalable automation solutions, heightened usage of high-throughput screening technologies and the inclusion of advanced imaging and microscopy techniques.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Lab Automation Market?

The growth of the lab automation market is expected to be fuelled by the increasing need for personalized medicine. This refers to a medical model that individualizes patient care decisions, procedures, and therapies. Several factors are driving the demand for personalized medicine, including advancements in genomics and molecular diagnostic techniques, increased education and awareness, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and its cost-effectiveness. Lab automation enhances the efficiency, precision, and scalability of lab processes, enabling healthcare providers and researchers to devise personalized medicine strategies that enhance patient results and maximize the effectiveness of treatments. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), an organization based in the US that advocates for the comprehension and implementation of personalized medicine reported in October 2022 that over 75,000 genetic testing products, along with 300 personalized medicines, are available to people suffering from multiple cancer types, genetic rare diseases, and various chronic and infectious diseases. Therefore, the growing need for personalized medicine is propelling the lab automation market forward.

Who Are The Key Players In The Lab Automation Industry?

Major players in the Lab Automation include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Becton Dickinson And Company (BD)

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• PerkinElmer LLC

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• Biomek Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Tecan Group

• Brooks Life Sciences

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Lab Automation Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the lab automation market are creating innovative solutions like lab automation systems for microbiology labs, aimed at optimizing lab space and enhancing work flow. Lab automation systems for these labs represent cutting-edge technological solutions engineered to improve and expedite the handling, assessment, and management of microbiologic samples and data. For example, in January 2023, US-based medical tech company Becton, Dickinson and Company introduced the third-generation BD Kiestra Total Lab Automation System for microbiology labs. This modular system is designed to meet the diverse needs of labs, leading to enhancements in lab operations, a boost in fiscal efficiencies, and improved lab outcomes. It's a highly sophisticated fully automated robotic system that elevates and accelerates various microbiology lab procedures such as sample processing, digital imaging, incubation, and result analysis. Its core features like automated microbiology procedures, modular and expandable design, BD Synapys microbiology informatics solution, and high throughput processing, will revolutionize clinical bacteriological testing, enhance lab outcomes, and satisfy the evolving demands of contemporary microbiology labs.

What Segments Are Covered In The Lab Automation Market Report?

The lab automationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Stage Of Automation: Pre-Analytical Stage, Analytical Stage, Post-Analytical Stage, Total Lab Automation

2) By Process: Discrete Processing, Continuous Flow

3) By Application: Diagnostics, Genomic Solutions, Microbiology, Drug Discovery, Proteomic Solutions, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Pre-Analytical Stage: Sample Collection, Sample Preparation, Sample Storage

2) By Analytical Stage: Sample Analysis, Data Collection, Testing & Measurement

3) By Post-Analytical Stage: Data Interpretation, Reporting Results, Quality Control

4) By Total Lab Automation: End-To-End Automation Of Lab Processes, Integration Of Pre, Analytical, And Post-Analytical Stages

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Lab Automation Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the lab automation market. Meanwhile, the highest rate of market growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming forecast period. The regional analysis in the lab automation market report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

