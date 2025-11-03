Maintenance Services Market Expanding With $121.81 Billion at 10.4% CAGR by 2029

Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Maintenance Services Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for maintenance services has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The predictions are that it will escalate from $74.49 billion in 2024 to an impressive $82.03 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The notable growth observed in the historic period could be traced back to factors like real estate and property development, industrial and manufacturing facilities, progression in infrastructure, governmental regulations, and the implementation of preventive maintenance procedures.

The projected size of the maintenance services market is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $121.81 billion by 2029, reflecting a 10.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The escalated focus on sustainability and technology-aided maintenance, aging infrastructures, worldwide urbanization trends, and the outsourcing of maintenance tasks can all contribute to this growth over the forecast period. Key trends expected during this period involve the integration of the internet of things (IoT), adherence to regulatory standards, personalized maintenance agreements, emphasis on reliability-centered maintenance (RCM), and the application of energy management services.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Maintenance Services Market?

The surge in the need for renewable energy is projected to catalyze the expansion of the maintenance services sector. Renewable energy forms offer a perpetual and consistent supply of clean energy. The specific needs of renewable energy providers, encompassing those utilizing hydroelectricity, wind energy, and solar power, are met by maintenance and repair services. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based independent intergovernmental organization, reported in January 2023 that power production through solar photovoltaic systems hit a peak of 270 TWh in 2022, which is a 26% increase from 2021. Even though solar PV ranks third after wind and hydropower in terms of renewable electricity technology, it contributes 4.5% to the global electricity production. Consequently, the escalating demand for renewable energy is fueling the progression of the maintenance services sector.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Maintenance Services Market?

Major players in the Maintenance Services include:

• Fugro NV

• TechnipFMC plc

• Petrofac Ltd.

• Baker Hughes Company

• James Fisher and Sons plc

• Bluestream Offshore BV

• SeaTec UK Ltd.

• Royal Boskalis Westminster NV

• Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

• Aker Solutions ASA

What Are The Top Trends In The Maintenance Services Industry?

The prevailing trend in the maintenance services market is the rise of technological innovations. Major players in this market are creating advanced technologies to bolster their market position. An example of this is MAG Lifestyle Development, a property development company based in the UAE, which introduced its home maintenance tracking application, MAG FM, in May 2022. The app employs smart technology to enable residents to pay online for home services and offers a variety of home maintenance package options. This home maintenance tracking app has been specially tailored to deliver online services to residents of MAG-5.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Maintenance Services Market Segments

The maintenance servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Inspection, Maintenance, Repair

2) By Type: Offshore Support Vessels, AUVs Or ROVs, Others

3) By Location: Offshore, Onshore

4) By Application: Oil And Gas, Renewable, Marine, Power Generation, Infrastructures, Manufacturing, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Inspection: Routine Inspections, Condition Monitoring, Compliance Inspections

2) By Maintenance: Preventive Maintenance, Predictive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance

3) By Repair: On-Site Repairs, Off-Site Repairs, Emergency Repairs

Which Regions Are Dominating The Maintenance Services Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the maintenance services market, predicted to continue its growth. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

