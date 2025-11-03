Concrete Delivery Hose Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Concrete Delivery Hose Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Concrete Delivery Hose Market?

The market of concrete delivery hose has seen a robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from $0.75 billion in 2024 to $0.8 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The expansion during the historic period is linked to factors such as fast-paced urbanization, growth in industrial construction, increasing demand for construction materials and equipment, heightened focus on infrastructure development, and rising urban populations.

The market size of the concrete delivery hose is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, reaching $1.01 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecasted period include a rise in government spending on infrastructure development, the uptick in construction activities, a flourishing real estate market, emphasis on sustainable practices and environmental concerns, along with reconstruction efforts post natural disasters. Key trends expected during the forecast period include advancements in concrete pumping technologies and the development of innovative low-carbon cement from sublime systems.

Download a free sample of the concrete delivery hose market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16379&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Concrete Delivery Hose Global Market Growth?

The escalating trend of construction activities is projected to drive the expansion of the concrete delivery hose market. These activities primarily involve the physical establishment of infrastructural projects, buildings, and other structural entities. The surge in construction activities can be attributed to swift urbanization, the focus on infrastructural development, and an emphasis on accuracy and efficiency in construction projects. Concrete delivery hoses play a pivotal role in the precise positioning of concrete in areas of limited accessibility, which bestows control and accuracy over the pouring process, significantly enhancing the efficiency, safety, and quality of construction projects. As such, these hoses have become an essential tool in the construction field. To illustrate, the Office for National Statistics, a government agency in the UK, reported in November 2023 that the value of new construction projects in Great Britain had increased by 15.8%, reaching a record high of approximately $165.5 billion in 2022. This was driven by a rise in projects undertaken by both the private sector, totaling $17.5 billion, and the public sector, amounting to $5.1 billion. Meanwhile, there was an 11.4% rise in new building orders, hitting around $100.2 billion due, primarily, to growth in private infrastructure, private commercial endeavors, and other public non-residential sectors, with the only downturn experienced in the private industrial sector. Consequently, the growing construction industry is escalating the demand for the concrete delivery hose market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Concrete Delivery Hose Market?

Major players in the Concrete Delivery Hose include:

• IVG Colbachini SpA

• Eaton Corporation

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Liebherr Group

• Danfoss Power Solutions Inc.

• Sany Group

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

• The Briggs Company

• Gates Corporation

• Putzmeister Holding GmbH

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Concrete Delivery Hose Sector?

Key players in the concrete delivery hose market are focusing on creating innovative offerings like the Bredel NR Transfer Hose to enhance the durability and efficiency of concrete transfer functions. The Bredel NR Transfer Hose is capable of handling a wide range of fluids, such as water-based liquids, diluted acids and alcohols, mildly corrosive chemicals, and slurries. This versatility makes it an ideal asset across different sectors. For instance, Watson-Marlow, an American fluid technology enterprise, unveiled the Bredel NR Transfer Hose in October 2023. This hose, constructed from natural rubber, offers superior chemical resistance and robustness. It has been designed for extended use and minimal maintenance. A precision-engineered hose component ensures a seamless fluid transfer process while safeguarding the operators from exposure to hazardous substances.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Concrete Delivery Hose Market Report?

The concrete delivery hose market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Rubber Hose, Wire-Reinforced Hose, Composite Hose

2) By Diameter: DN100, DN125, Other Diameters

3) By Length: Up To 4 M, 4 To 8 M, 8 M And 12 M, 12 M And Above

4) By Application: High Rise Buildings, Bridge Construction, Tunnels And Underground Structures, Dams And Reservoirs, Floor Slabs And Pavements, Drainage Systems, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Rubber Hose: Synthetic Rubber Hose, Natural Rubber Hose, Wire-Reinforced Hose

2) By Steel Wire Reinforced Hose: Spiral Wire Reinforced Hose, Composite Hose

3) By PVC Composite Hose: Polyester Composite Hose, Multi-Layer Composite Hose

View the full concrete delivery hose market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-delivery-hose-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Concrete Delivery Hose Industry?

In 2024, the asia pacific region led the market for concrete delivery hose. The market report for concrete delivery hose encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Concrete Delivery Hose Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cement-and-concrete-products-global-market-report

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-global-market-report

Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precast-concrete-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.