Building Management System Market Anticipated to Grow at 22.7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Building Management System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Building Management System Market In 2025?

In recent years, the market size of the building management system has seen substantial growth. It is projected to expand from $18.43 billion in 2024 to $22.95 billion in 2025, delivering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. This significant growth during the historic period is largely due to advancements in data analytics, increases in energy costs, implementation of energy efficiency regulations, and a noticeable shift towards smart buildings.

The market size for building management systems is predicted to undergo massive expansion in the forthcoming years. The market is forecasted to reach $51.97 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. This projected growth throughout the forecast period could be a result of factors such as rising need for energy efficiency, increased emphasis on occupant comfort, implementation of regulatory compliance, demand for intelligent buildings, and prominence of predictive maintenance. The prediction period also anticipates major trends like the adoption of IoT and smart building technologies, emphasizing energy efficiency, an upturn in cloud-based solutions, the necessity for integrated systems, and reinforced security and access control.

Download a free sample of the building management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15319&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Building Management System Market?

The building management system market is predicted to flourish owing to the swift escalation of building and construction-related undertakings. Such undertakings encompass proposed or in-progress installations, repairs, maintenance or comparable activities on land, comprising vehicle and crane movements, transportation of construction supplies, and support or stabilization of rocks. A Building Management System (BMS) offers building administrators the ability to administer and manage a variety of building systems from a unified interface. These systems include HVAC, lighting, security, and access control. The consolidated management facilitates effective functioning and alignment of building utilities, maximizing energy efficiency and enhancing the comfort level of occupants. For example, as per the United States Census Bureau, a leading U.S agency of the Federal Statistics System, construction expenditure in June 2023 reached $566.7 billion during the first four months, reflecting a growth of 6.1% compared to the expenditure of $533.9 billion for the equivalent period in 2022. Consequently, the swift boom in building and construction-related operations fuels the progress of the building management system market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Building Management System Industry?

Major players in the Building Management System include:

• Siemens AG

• United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Group

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Carrier Global Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Building Management System Industry?

Notable firms in the building management system domain are stepping up their game by introducing automated building management systems that simplify operations, boost energy efficiency, and offer superior comfort to occupants. These automated systems are essentially centralised platforms employing sensors, controllers and software to automate the different components within a building. For example, in January 2024, Honeywell International Inc., a prime manufacturer of building control products, unveiled its innovative control solution for buildings. This unique tech interface integrates automation, machine learning, and cybersecurity to heighten operational processes, save energy, and amplify the occupant satisfaction. Honeywell's new-generation product, dubbed Advance Control for Buildings, is a breakthrough solution that utilizes existing wirings and builds on strategic collaborations with semiconductor giants including NXP Semiconductors and Analog Devices Inc. to deliver greater network speed, robust security and improved operational effectiveness.

What Segments Are Covered In The Building Management System Market Report?

The building management system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Technology: Wireless Technologies, Wired Technologies

3) By End-User: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Government And Public Buildings

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors (Temperature, Humidity, Co2, Motion), Controllers (Centralized And Distributed), Actuators And Valves, Power Monitoring Equipment, Hvac Systems And Controls, Lighting Control Systems, Security And Access Control Hardware

2) By Software: Building Energy Management Software (Bems), Facility Management Software, Hvac Control Software, Lighting Control Software, Security And Surveillance Software, Integrated Building Management Software (Ibms)

3) By Service: Installation And Integration Services, Consulting And Design Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Technical Support, Cloud-Based And Remote Monitoring Services

View the full building management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-management-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Building Management System Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the market in building management systems. A forecasted surge in growth is expected from the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the building management system market covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Building Management System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ship Building Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-building-global-market-report

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-material-and-garden-equipment-and-supplies-dealers-global-market-report

Consumer Identity And Access Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-identity-and-access-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.