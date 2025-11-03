Lip Gloss Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Lip Gloss Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Lip Gloss Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Lip Gloss Market In 2025?

Significant growth has been observed in the lip gloss market size over the past few years. From $3.77 billion in 2024, its forecasted to expand to $3.99 billion in 2025, which indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Several factors contributed to this development during the historical period, such as the proliferation of retail and beauty supply outlets, the surge in online beauty communities, the trend of mix-and-match beauty products, the expansion of cosmetic advertising, and the rise in disposable income.

Strong expansion is anticipated in the lip gloss market in the upcoming years, with the market size predicted to reach $5.05 billion by 2029, having a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The surge in the forecast window can be attributed to factors such as heightened interest in beauty products, escalating consciousness about personal hygiene, increased beauty salons, growing economic power of women, heightened awareness concerning skin-friendly materials used in lip gloss, and the uprising demand for personalized lip gloss. The forecast period will be marked by major market trends including technological developments, cruelty-free lip gloss recipes, augmented reality, reusable lip gloss items, and custom-made lip items.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Lip Gloss Market?

The growth of the lip gloss market is anticipated to surge, fuelled by the expanding cosmetics industry. The beauty or cosmetics industry, which entails the development, production, marketing, and sale of personal care, grooming, and appearance-enhancing products, is witnessing substantial growth. The rise of this industry is underpinned by innovation, the influence of social media, growing consumer needs, digital advertising, and an increasing emphasis on eco-friendly and natural products. Lip gloss, used in the cosmetics industry for imparting a shiny finish to the lips with a hint of color or shimmer, results in a vibrant, fresh appearance and caters to versatile makeup trends. For example, data released by Cosmetic Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA), a UK-based trade association, revealed that color cosmetics sales escalated from 112.26 million units in 2021 to 118.17 million in 2022. Sales of skincare products also saw an upturn from 461.47 million units in 2021 to 479.57 million units in 2022. As such, the burgeoning cosmetics industry is serving as a growth catalyst for the lip gloss market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Lip Gloss Industry?

Major players in the Lip Gloss include:

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Neutrogena Corporation

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Chanel S.A.

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Coty Inc.

• Avon Products Inc.

• Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

• Makeup Art Cosmetics (MAC)

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Lip Gloss Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the lip gloss industry are concentrating on the creation of inventive products, for example, non-sticky formulations that offer a seamless, pleasurable sensation while also offering enduring lustre and hydration. Non-sticky multi-purpose lip gloss formulations are products that utilize state-of-the-art components to deliver a glossy look devoid of a sticky feel, enabling their application on lips and possibly other facial areas for versatile beauty uses. For example, Thread Beauty, an American cosmetics firm, in May 2022, introduced 'Gloss It' lip gloss, a non-sticky, multi-purpose formula that yields a sheer, glossy finish using sophisticated vegan elements. Crafted for use on lips, eyes, and cheeks, it showcases state-of-the-art formulation methods for flexibility and coziness, resulting in a wholesome, premium make-up that amplifies the overall aesthetic allure.

What Segments Are Covered In The Lip Gloss Market Report?

The lip glossmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Finish: Glossy, Matte, Glitters, Other Finishes

2) By Category: Conventional, Organic And Natural

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Beauty Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Platform, Other Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Glossy: High-Shine Lip Glosses, Ultra-Gloss Lip Glosses

2) By Matte: Velvet Matte Lip Glosses, Soft Matte Lip Glosses

3) By Glitters: Sparkling Lip Glosses, Glitter-Infused Lip Glosses

4) By Other Finishes: Sheer Finish Lip Glosses, Metallic Finish Lip Glosses, Satin Finish Lip Glosses

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Lip Gloss Market By 2025?

In 2024, the lip gloss market was dominated by North America, while the fastest growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period. The report on the lip gloss market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

