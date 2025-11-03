Nail Care Products Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Nail Care Products Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for nail care products has seen significant expansion in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $22.81 billion in 2024 to $23.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The emergence of fashion tendencies, health and wellness inclinations, the impact of social media, retail distribution networks, and cultural revolutions have all contributed to the growth progress in the past.

The market size for nail care products is predicted to experience consistent growth in the forthcoming years, reaching a value of $28.62 billion by 2029 with a 4.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The predicted growth within this period is primarily due to sustainability and eco-friendly products, digital beauty influencers, customization and personalization, emergence of indie brands and innovative nail art methodologies. Emerging trends within this period encompass technological progressions, bespoke nail care subscriptions, environmentally-friendly packaging, virtual product testing experiences, and formulations that are clean and non-toxic.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Nail Care Products Market?

The projected expansion of the nail care products market is primarily being driven by the rising consciousness about personal grooming. This refers to the emphasis on habitually practicing cleanliness and neatness to present an attractive appearance. The importance of personal grooming and its role in encouraging the usage of nail care products is quite significant. This is due to people giving importance to having well-kept nails, which besides adding to their overall polished look also contributes to hygiene. For instance, as per data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a fact-finding agency for the US federal government, there was a surge of 12.3% in personal care products and services in September 2023. This followed a significant jump of 19.3% from 2021. Interestingly, despite the 1.0% drop in 2021, personal care products saw an impressive growth of 15.5% in 2022. Personal care services, too, grew by 9.1%, all the more remarkable considering its 50.4% spike in 2021. Hence, the increasing attention to personal grooming can be credited for pushing the nail care products market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Nail Care Products Market?

Major players in the Nail Care Products include:

• Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

• Christian Dior SE

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Unilever PLC

• L'oréal Groupe

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

• Chanel SA

• Kao Corporation

• Amway Corporation

• Shiseido Company Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Nail Care Products Sector?

Major businesses in the nail care products market are strategizing to gain a competitive advantage by launching innovative solutions such as vegan nail product lines. These products are totally devoid of any ingredients derived from animals, appealing to consumers who want cruelty-free and eco-friendly products. For example, in January 2022, Colorbar Cosmetics, which is renowned for its makeup and skincare products in India, unveiled its Vegan Nail Lacquer. This new vegan nail product line offers 128 variances in color. It's worth noting that the nail lacquer is not only rich in biotin and calcium, but also has a patented, non-toxic 20-free formula, making the range 100% vegan and vegetarian. Furthermore, it's chip-resistant, non-yellowing, and non-carcinogenic. Vegan Nail Lacquer, with its double-patented design, delivers an exceptionally clean and eco-friendly makeup experience.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Nail Care Products Market Segments

The nail care productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Nail Polish, Top And Base Coats, Nail Polish Remover, Cuticle Care, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

3) By End-Use: Household, Spa And Salon

Subsegments:

1) By Nail Polish: Regular Nail Polish, Gel Nail Polish, Quick-Dry Nail Polish

2) By Top And Base Coats: Clear Base Coats, Matte Top Coats, Glossy Top Coats

3) By Nail Polish Remover: Acetone-Based Removers, Non-Acetone Removers

4) By Cuticle Care: Cuticle Oils, Cuticle Creams, Cuticle Pushers

5) By Other Products: Nail Strengtheners, Nail Art Supplies, Nail Treatments

Which Regions Are Dominating The Nail Care Products Market Landscape?

In the year 2024, the highest contribution to the nail care products market was from the Asia-Pacific region. The fastest growth, however, is anticipated from Europe in the predicted period. The nail care products market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

