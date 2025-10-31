RockToken Launches Limited-Time Halloween Bonus Event — A 3% Reward for Investors This October 31

RockToken Halloween Bonus Event

RockToken celebrates Halloween with a 3% deposit bonus, welcoming both new and existing investors to experience its secure digital asset platform.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RockToken, a digital asset investment and technology platform, today announced a special Halloween Bonus Event to reward its global community of users. On October 31 (UTC) only, participants can receive a 3% bonus on new deposits, up to $300 USD, when they allocate funds to RockToken’s investment products.The initiative is part of RockToken’s broader effort to strengthen user engagement and promote transparent participation within its ecosystem. Existing investors can enhance their returns through the seasonal bonus, while new users are invited to join with a low entry threshold and explore the platform’s secure and automated investment experience.“Our Halloween campaign adds a touch of festive fun while staying true to our mission — making digital participation both accessible and responsible,” said a RockToken spokesperson. “We want every investor, whether experienced or new, to feel rewarded for their trust and involvement.”All Halloween bonuses are automatically applied to active investment allocations and are subject to fair use terms, preventing misuse or cycling of funds. The promotion highlights RockToken’s commitment to balancing reward with responsibility and its focus on long-term, transparent value creation.About RockTokenFounded in 2020, RockToken is a New Zealand–based company specializing in secure, infrastructure-backed RWA solutions. The platform offers automated investment tools, flexible yield contracts, and 24/7 access to performance tracking, ensuring a seamless experience for both institutional and individual participants. With a focus on transparency, sustainability, and compliance, RockToken continues to expand its global footprint across Asia and Oceania.The Halloween Bonus Event is valid for one day only (October 31, UTC). Users can claim their bonus and learn more about participation details via the official website: https://rocktoken.com

