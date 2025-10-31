Principled Technologies releases report showing performance and battery life wins for HP ProBook 4 G1a AI PCs

Gain a competitive edge with HP ProBook 4 G1a 14-inch Notebook AI PCs Infographic

In a new report, third party Principled Technologies (PT) highlights advantages of the AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor-powered HP notebook versus two competitors.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizations planning to refresh their PC fleet in 2026 have a difficult decision to make. Workers need fast, seamless performance to keep up. For teams that work remotely or need to travel frequently, battery life is also a key concern. Among the countless PC options available on the market, businesses are seeking systems that balance these two factors and help their staff stay productive.Principled Technologies (PT) has released a test report highlighting the advantages of one system: the HP ProBook 4 G1a 14-inch Notebook AI PC. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor, this system beat two competitors on several benchmarks and battery life metrics in PT testing. To offer a multifaceted picture of system performance, PT tested with Cinebench 2024, Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark, and Geekbench 6, among other benchmarks.“We put three AI PCs to the test,” says the report. “First up was the HP ProBook 4 G1a 14-inch Notebook AI PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 250 processor. The Dell Pro 14 AI-capable laptop and Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 6 AI PC we also tested both had an Intel Core Ultra 7 255U processor. We found that the AMD Ryzen 7 processor-powered HP ProBook edged out both Intel Core Ultra 7 processor-based Dell Pro 14 and Lenovo ThinkPad L14 systems in general performance, multitasking, battery life, and more.”The report continues, “With higher benchmark scores, better battery performance metrics, and better multitasking performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 processor-powered HP ProBook 4 G1a offers a compelling choice for businesses seeking to maximize productivity and efficiency in their 2026 fleet refresh.”To learn more about what PT found, read the test report at https://facts.pt/H1oXqcy or see a one-page summary of the wins at https://facts.pt/hz00zuU About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.