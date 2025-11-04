West Coast Customs Welcomes Arnold Schwarzenegger to the West Coast Customs Academy

Ryan Friedlinghaus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elex Michaelson at West Coast Customs Academy Reveal Schwarzenegger 1977 Excalibur (side view) Newly Customized by West Coast Customs Academy Students Schwarzenegger 1977 Excalibur (front view) Newly Customized by West Coast Customs Academy Students

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students at the West Coast Customs Academy , the custom-automotive 501(c)(3) non-profit training program in Burbank, CA recently completed work on the classes custom car final project, a 1977 Excalibur roadster owned by Arnold Schwarzenegger . For two of the 2024/2025 class sessions, the West Coast Customs Academy partnered with the Los Angeles County Justice Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD), a local program established to provide a support system to justice-impacted individuals with educational and employment programs. The former Governor, a long time West Coast Customs client and dedicated West Coast Customs Academy supporter, approached Ryan with the project to restore his beloved Excalibur through the Academy. Academy students and instructors alike gladly obliged, dedicating the entire three month program to bringing this spectacularly unique piece of 1970's automotive pop culture back to life.Students receive hands-on training from master craftsmen in custom automotive work including fabrication, upholstery, audio, body work, and paint always culminating with a final custom automotive project. During the 12-week program, students utilized the Excalibur as a real-world opportunity to apply the newly acquired specialized skills to this four-decade old classic roadster. Upon completion, Academy students presented the pristine Excalibur, that had sat in storage for decades, to Schwarzenegger at the West Coast Customs Academy's Burbank location. The exciting reveal moment was captured LIVE by both CNN's "The Story Is with Elex Michaelson" and the Wall St. Journal.With a history of providing support to justice-impacted individuals, dating back several decades, Schwarzenegger was awestruck when seeing the exquisite new version of his classic Excalibur. He interacted appreciatively with the group, shaking hands and thanking every student and instructor who contributed to the project personally. Schwarzenegger added, "This is why I love West Coast Customs! When someone from this group says "I'll be back," with this amazing program at West Coast Customs, they have a chance to come back! People can learn how to restore a car, make a living and be able to take care of a family."West Coast Customs Founder and CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus , had this to say about his impetus for creating the West Coast Customs Academy, "In high school I was great working with my hands but not so great working with textbooks. I know that even today there are A LOT of people just like how I was that are looking for an option for a career that does not necessarily have to include college - here we provide that option!"In addition to the exclusive Excalibur project reveal, Friedlinghaus, former Governor Schwarzenegger and Academy students provided CNN's Elex Michaelson with a VIP tour of the 60,000 square foot facility and an up close look at the various skilled custom automotive departments within the Burbank-based facility. CNN's "The Story is with Elex Michaelson" airs nightly at 9 PM PST / 12 AM EST.With West Coast Customs Academy classes commencing just two years ago, the program has graduated five classes with the majority of students receiving gainful employment. Up next for Friedlinghaus - a West Coast Customs Academy cohort providing opportunities to veterans in the form of meaningful re-entry programs. The West Coast Customs Academy Veterans Cohort will offer a continued immersive curriculum consisting of hands-on training from master craftsmen and instructional workshops within each of the specialized custom auto sects, also culminating with a final custom automotive project. Please visit the West Coast Customs Academy website for more information or if you wish to make a tax deductible donation for the upcoming Veterans Cohort.

