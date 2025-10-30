Maryland Ag Fair Board to meeting on November 9

October 30, 2025 The Maryland Agricultural Fair Board will meet on Sunday, November 9th at 8:00 AM at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort in person. The agenda includes a review of 2025 activities, introduction of new grant application software, and forward planning for 2026. For more information or call-in access, please contact Harrison Palmer, Executive Secretary, at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.

