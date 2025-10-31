Island Spirit 525e Nominated for Cruising World Boat of the Year 2026

Island Spirit 525e- Fully electric drive

Group Island Spirit is proud to announce that the Island Spirit 525e, has been nominated for the Cruising World Boat of the Year 2026.

RAYONG, THAILAND, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Group Island Spirit is proud to announce that the Island Spirit 525e , which made its world debut at the Annapolis Boat Show, has been nominated for the Cruising World Boat of the Year 2026. Recognized in subsequent industry coverage as an example of forward-thinking yacht design, the Island Spirit 525e represents the next generation of e-powered, blue-water cruising yachts.The 525e combines advanced engineering, innovative electric propulsion, and intelligent design to deliver an unparalleled sailing experience. Group Island Spirit recently hosted the Cruising World judges on test sails in Chesapeake Bay, where the yacht impressed with effortless tacking without auxiliary power, precise handling, and excellent upwind performance. Its silent electric motor enables truly silent sailing, providing a serene experience at anchor or under power and enhancing onboard comfort for extended cruising.Key features that set the 525e apart include:Space and Layout:The 525e’s wide beam and fully integrated flybridge provide almost double the entertaining and living space of other 52-foot yachts. The interior is designed for comfort, functionality, and flexibility, making it ideal for long-range cruising or premium charter operations. Social and private areas are arranged to maximize usability while maintaining a spacious and open feel.Power and Performance:The 525e features the largest battery bank in its class, with a 210 kWh drive battery powering the electric propulsion system and a 1000 amp-hour house battery supporting all onboard systems. Solar panels extend energy independence, allowing for extended periods of silent, emission-free sailing. The yacht delivers a top speed of 10 knots and offers remarkable range: 50 miles at 7.5 knots, 70 miles at 6 knots, and long-range cruising of up to 1,500 nautical miles at 6 knots or 1,900 nautical miles at 5 knots. This combination of power, efficiency, and operational flexibility is unmatched in its size category.Sailing Dynamics:With a displacement of just 18 tonnes for a 52-foot yacht, the 525e offers an excellent weight-to-length ratio, allowing it to tack cleanly and respond efficiently under sail without relying on auxiliary power. Even in challenging conditions, the yacht’s balanced weight distribution ensures stability and comfort, providing a sailing experience that is both exhilarating and manageable for experienced sailors and newcomers alike.Innovation and Design:Every aspect of the 525e reflects forward-thinking design. The yacht is purpose-built for blue-water cruising and premium charter, incorporating advanced systems, ergonomic layouts, and cutting-edge electric drive technology. These innovations set a new benchmark for performance, comfort, and sustainability in its class.Proudly Manufactured in Thailand:The 525e is crafted in Thailand using advanced engineering and innovative electric drives. Group Island Spirit combines engineering excellence with design intelligence to create yachts built for performance, comfort, and efficiency. Example models of the 525e will be available for charter in the British Virgin Islands and Phuket in 2026, allowing sailing enthusiasts and charter clients to experience this groundbreaking yacht first-hand.“This nomination reflects our commitment to creating yachts that push the boundaries of innovation, performance, and liveability,” said Ronald Patston, COO at Group Island Spirit. “The 525e demonstrates what is possible when intelligent design, advanced technology, and real-world sailing come together to deliver a yacht that is both high-performance and uniquely comfortable.”For media inquiries, please contact:Alice ManvellGroup Island Spiritalice@groupislandspirit.comAbout Group Island SpiritGroup Island Spirit is an emerging innovator in yacht design, manufacturing, and charter operations, producing vessels that combine technical precision, performance, and forward-thinking innovation for discerning sailors worldwide.

Island Spirit 525e Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.