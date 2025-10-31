Endless Night Vampire Ball New Orleans Unveils Female Led Team for Halloween 2025

Endless Night ushers in a bold new chapter with a female led creative team and immersive Halloween weekend at House of Blues New Orleans.

Starting this Halloween, this remarkable team ensures Endless Night remains a place of magic, mystery, and belonging” — Father Sebastiaan Impressario ENVB

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Endless Night Vampire Ball, the world’s most celebrated gothic masquerade, announces a historic leadership transition this Halloween. Founder and impresario Father Sebastiaan will step back from day-to-day operations to focus on health and writing, entrusting the creative team led by Patti Negri, “The Good Witch of Hollywood,” to guide the next phase of the brand.

Father Sebastiaan, who established Endless Night nearly three decades ago, will remain a consultant while taking medical leave to manage Parkinson’s disease, a condition brought into public focus by figures such as Michael J. Fox and Ozzy Osbourne. During this time, he will complete his forthcoming memoir series, "The Vampire Sebastiaan," and dedicate his energy to supporting the newly established Rock to Cure Parkinson’s Foundation.

This moment marks a new era in Endless Night history with a renewed focus on entertainment, theatricality, inclusivity, and immersive nightlife that continues the brand’s legacy of elegance and mystique. “Starting this Halloween, this remarkable team ensures Endless Night remains a place of magic, mystery, and belonging,” said Father Sebastiaan. “Their collective vision will carry our tradition.”

The 2025 New Orleans Endless Night krewe includes:

Patti Negri, internationally recognized as “The Good Witch of Hollywood,” joins Endless Night as co-owner and celebrity host. A veteran television personality and producer known for her work as a psychic, medium on Discovery+ series "Ghost Adventures" and "Portals to Hell," Negri brings decades of entertainment experience to the brand. Her latest book, "Dollcraft: A Witch’s Guide to Poppet Magick & Haunted Dolls" (Llewellyn, 2025), builds on her success as an international best-selling author and award-winning host of the podcast "The Witching Hour."

Joining Negri this weekend:

JoHanna Moresco, internationally recognized violinist of the band The Crüxshadows. She serves as Endless Night’s band liaison and hosts the event’s Best Dressed contest.

Joy Felicity, showrunner responsible for guest experience, hospitality, and atmosphere across the franchise.

Tsarina Hellfire, acclaimed performer, Mistress of Ceremonies, and lead actress of "Les Cabaret Vampyre." She contributes theatrical direction and stagecraft to the event.

Matt VChrist, DJ and production manager, curating Endless Night’s sonic identity.

Victor Magnus, longtime master of the front of house.

Alexis Pharae, Co-owner and co-host of Endless Night New England and president of Vampfangs. She directs all visual branding and design.

Jonathan Repass, Director of Operations.

Mike and Cass, VIV hosts.

Ashley Bad, West Coast DJ and professional latex model, shapes the event’s evolving musical aesthetic.



About Endless Night

Founded in 1996 by Father Sebastiaan, the Endless Night Vampire Ball has been hailed by TripAdvisor as “The number one Halloween party in the world.” Blending gothic elegance, ritual, and modern nightlife, Endless Night events have been held in New Orleans, Paris, New York, Berlin, and Salem, merging music, fashion, performance, and creative culture under one roof.

