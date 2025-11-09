If I Only Had Faith: Gedalya’s New Single Inspires Hope and Spiritual Reflection
Folk Rock Rabbi Gedalya releases “If I Only Had Faith,” a heartfelt single encouraging listener to find strength, meaning, and hope in challenging moments
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gedalya, known as the Folk Rock Rabbi, is excited to announce the exclusive pre-release of his inspiring new single, “If I Only Had Faith,” available first to supporters on his Patreon community.
“If I Only Had Faith” is a heartfelt anthem about hope, resilience, and the power to overcome life’s obstacles through belief. Blending Gedalya’s signature folk rock sound with honest lyrics and uplifting melodies, the song offers listeners a message of encouragement in uncertain times. “This song was born from the struggles and doubts we all face,” Gedalya shares. “It’s a reminder that even in our toughest moments, faith can carry us forward.”
As part of this unique release, Gedalya is inviting fans and new listeners to join his Patreon community. Subscribers would receive early access to “If I Only Had Faith” along with other unreleased songs, unplugged performances, and behind-the-scenes stories from Gedalya’s journey across America. “Patreon has become a home for my most dedicated supporters,” he explains. “It’s where I share my music first, connect on a deeper level, and offer exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else.”
To be the first to hear “If I Only Had Faith” and support Gedalya’s mission to spread hope and inspiration through music, visit Gedalya on Patreon.
About Gedalya – The Folk Rock Rabbi:
Gedalya is a New York-based folk-rock artist whose music bridges faith, storytelling, and personal growth.
Through his nonprofit, A New Song USA, he brings uplifting performances to communities and correctional facilities, sharing messages of hope and unity wherever he goes.
For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact:
Gedalya – The Folk Rock Rabbi
Email: gedalyamusic@gmail.com
Website: https://thefolkrockrabbi.com/albums-ep-s
Patreon: https://patreon.com/FolkRockRabbi?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Gedalya Sloshay
Gedalya
Gedalyamusic@gmail.com
