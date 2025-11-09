If I Only Had Faith: Gedalya’s New Single Inspires Hope and Spiritual Reflection

Gedalya The Folk Rock Rabbi

Folk Rock Rabbi Gedalya releases “If I Only Had Faith,” a heartfelt single encouraging listener to find strength, meaning, and hope in challenging moments

Faith isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about finding light in the questions and courage in the unknown” — Gedalya, The Folk Rock Rabbi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.