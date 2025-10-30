Hair We Share and CancerCare Celebrate Wig Program Launch with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Lindenhurst Cosmetology students Allie Ehrlinger, Gianna Aiello, Charlie Franklin, and Julia Chrzanowska hold the ribbon at the ceremony, with Stephalina Amador, Jo Marie, Marissa Fors, Dean Riskin, and Suzanne Chimera performing the ribbon cutting from left to right. Wigs styled by Lindenhurst Cosmetology students at CancerCare Lindenhurst Cosmetology students with products gifted to them by Moroccan Oil (center) Stephalina Amador, Morrocan Oil Artistic Team Educator and Jackie Coscia, Lindenhurst Cosmetology Instructor

Empowering Confidence and Choice: A Community Collaboration Bringing Free, Styled Wigs to Those Facing Medical Hair Loss

DEER PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 29th at 4:00 pm, Hair We Share and CancerCare commemorated the opening of their new Wig Bank with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at CancerCare’s Long Island office, located at 819 Grand Blvd. Suite 3, Deer Park, NY 11729.

Hair We Share, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring dignity and confidence through free wigs, partnered with CancerCare, a national nonprofit that has provided free, professional cancer support services for over 80 years, to launch this impactful initiative.

The event celebrated the power of collaboration and the importance of choice, identity, and emotional support for individuals experiencing medical hair loss. Attendees witnessed the unveiling of a program that now offers free, high-quality wigs to those undergoing treatment for cancer and other conditions that cause hair loss.

In a unique collaboration, wigs were professionally styled in advance by students from the Lindenhurst High School Cosmetology Program using luxurious Moroccan oil products—ensuring each wig was ready-to-wear and tailored with care, while giving future stylists meaningful experience in service and empathy.

“We were proud to support this initiative with our products, knowing they helped bring comfort and confidence to those facing such a difficult journey,” said Stephalina Amador, Artistic Team Educator, Moroccan Oil.

“Hair We Share was honored to partner with CancerCare and Lindenhurst High School Cosmetology to make wig access more personal and immediate,” said Suzanne Chimera, Co-Founder of Hair We Share. “Every wig represented not just hair, but hope—and we were thrilled to bring that hope to life with the artistry and heart of these young stylists.”

CancerCare’s expert staff assists clients in selecting wigs that suit their preferences and needs, offering a warm and empowering experience. “We are deeply grateful for this generous partnership, which provided free wigs to the people we serve,” said Marissa Fors, LCSW, OSW-C, CCM, CancerCare’s Associate Vice President of Regional Programs.

The Wig Bank is now open by appointment at CancerCare’s Deer Park location. For more information or to schedule a visit, contact CancerCare’s Hopeline at 800-813-HOPE (4673).

*Upcoming Events*

Hair We Share

Long Island Pilates Expo, November 1st Marriott Melville Long Island 1350 Walt Whitman Road Melville, NY 11747 for tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/long-island-pilates-wellness-expo-tickets-1657579758679

Hair We Share’s next annual gala is scheduled for September 24th, 2026 at the Crest Hollow Country Club, Woodbury, NY to get involved contact care@hairweshare.org

CancerCare

Long Island Walk for Hope – November 16 in Woodbury https://www.cancercare.org/walk

For a full calendar of events and updates, please visit www.cancercare.org/community_programs#!long_island

