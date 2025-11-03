The Heico Companies Acquires Kershaw Rail Maintenance and Vegetation Management Businesses

The Heico Companies' acquisition of Kershaw is a move to strengthen market leadership in rail maintenance, vegetation management and adjacent maintenance-of-way sectors, positioning both companies for long-term success.

The Acquisition will Accelerate Growth Across Heico’s Heavy Equipment Segment by Delivering Integrated Solutions for Rail, Forestry and Industrial Markets.

The addition of Kershaw to The Heico Companies' Heavy Equipment Segment will increase our scale, drive growth and foster greater innovation through collaboration.” — Derran Smith

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Heico Companies , a global leader in manufacturing, construction, and industrial services, has acquired Kershaw , a renowned name in rail maintenance and vegetation management equipment. Kershaw, formerly part of Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, now joins Heico's heavy equipment brands—Pettibone, BARKO and ARDCO—as part of the Heavy Equipment Segment (HES) of The Applied Solutions Group within Heico.“The addition of Kershaw to The Heico Companies' Heavy Equipment Segment will increase our scale, drive growth and foster greater innovation through collaboration,” said Derran Smith, President of HES. “This move strengthens our market leadership in rail maintenance, vegetation management and adjacent maintenance-of-way sectors, positioning us for long-term success.”Kershaw has long been synonymous with reliability and innovation in rail maintenance and vegetation management equipment. This acquisition honors that legacy while setting the stage for future advancements.“We look forward to teaming with Kershaw to build an even stronger future for our customers, dealers and valued partners,” said Smith.By joining forces with Pettibone, BARKO and ARDCO, Kershaw will help deliver more integrated solutions to customers in rail maintenance, forestry, vegetation management and industrial markets. The synergy between product lines, such as Pettibone’s Speed Swing and Kershaw’s Ballast Regulator as well as BARKO’s Industrial Wheeled Tractors and the Kershaw Klearway exemplifies the value offered to customers through this acquisition.Patrick Spence, Kershaw’s Director stated, “We are excited and thankful to become a part of the Heico family of businesses. The restoration of the Kershaw brand and pursuit of operational excellence aligns perfectly with our goals of being a best-in-class manufacturer of maintenance of way equipment. Heico has a strong tradition of successful transitions, and utilizing their resources, business practices and processes will only enhance our ability to meet the needs of our customers and employees.”With increased scale, enhanced resources and deeper market reach, this acquisition positions Kershaw and the broader HES segment for long-term leadership in the heavy equipment industry.About The Heico CompaniesThe Heico Companies is a family-owned business and parent-holding company for a diverse portfolio of manufacturing, construction and industrial services businesses. Founded by Michael Heisley in 1979, The Heico Companies has delivered sustainability to its businesses while maintaining its entrepreneurial spirit. The Heico Companies now has more than 9,000 employees and more than 80 operating companies on five continents.About KershawKershaw is a leader in rail maintenance and vegetation management production and a worldwide supplier of maintenance-of-way equipment. Built on a strong commitment to customers, the company supplies machines to all of the Class I railroads, most transit lines and short lines and many contractors around the globe.

