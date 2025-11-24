Legacy Online School Partners with SkillsUSA to Help Students Turn Learning Into Real-World Skills

Partnering with SkillsUSA helps Legacy Online School transform learning into real-world readiness, giving students the skills, confidence, and leadership experience to thrive in the real world.” — Vasilii Kiselev, Co-founder and CEO of Legacy Online School

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where education often feels disconnected from real life, Legacy Online School is taking a bold step forward. The accredited K–12 online school, known for combining flexibility with quality learning, has officially joined SkillsUSA , a national organization that helps students turn knowledge into leadership and skill.For many families, online learning began as a way to bring peace, structure, or flexibility into their children’s lives. But Legacy’s new partnership with SkillsUSA aims to add something more — purpose.What If Online Students Could Lead, Not Just Learn?That’s the question Legacy Online School is answering through its new SkillsUSA Chapter.SkillsUSA, which serves over 400,000 members nationwide, prepares students for careers and leadership through hands-on experience, mentorship, and competition. It’s not just about academics — it’s about confidence, communication, and character.For Legacy Online School, partnering with SkillsUSA is about transforming academic knowledge into real-world readiness. It gives our students the opportunity to apply what they learn — to lead, to solve real challenges that matter, and to compete. This collaboration strengthens our mission to ensure that online education builds not just intellect, but independence and confidence for every student in the real world.— Vasilii Kiselev, CEO and Co-Founder of Legacy Online School.( https://linkedin.com/in/kiselev3d Building Real Skills in a Virtual WorldWith SkillsUSA, Legacy students will go beyond the virtual classroom to:- Compete in over 100 technical and leadership fields, from coding and design to robotics, entrepreneurship, and public speaking.- Gain experience in teamwork, leadership, and career readiness, with guidance from industry mentors.- Earn national recognition and certifications that set them apart on college and job applications.- Develop the confidence to think critically, solve problems, and communicate effectively — skills every future leader needs.For online learners, these opportunities bridge the gap between education and experience. It’s not just about passing classes; it’s about preparing for life after them.---Why This Matters for Families Choosing Online LearningOnline education has evolved. What once was seen as an alternative is now a powerful path — one that gives families freedom, personalization, and safety. But as more students move online, the real challenge becomes connection — connection to peers, purpose, and the wider world.By joining SkillsUSA, Legacy Online School offers parents peace of mind that their children are not only learning well, but also growing into capable, confident young adults with a clear sense of direction.Families choose Legacy because they want more than flexibility, they want their children to build confidence, purpose, and real-world skills,” adds Kiselev. “Partnering with SkillsUSA helps us deliver exactly that. It connects our students to experiences that prepare them not just for exams, but for life — giving parents the assurance that their child is learning to lead, communicate, and thrive beyond the classroomEducation That Doesn’t End With a DiplomaThis announcement follows Legacy’s partnership with the National STEM Honor Society (NSTEM) earlier this year, continuing the school’s mission to create well-rounded, future-ready learners. Together, these initiatives reflect Legacy’s belief that online education can and should — go beyond the basics.By integrating leadership, career readiness, and skill-building into the heart of its programs, Legacy is redefining what it means to prepare students for the world ahead.---About Legacy Online SchoolLegacy Online School is an accredited private K–12 online institution recognized by WASC, offering flexible and affordable education to families worldwide. With tuition starting at $149 per month, Legacy provides personalized learning options, expert teachers, and innovative programs that empower students to learn and lead with confidence.Learn more at https://legacyonlineschool.com ---About SkillsUSASkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving middle school, high school, and college students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations. It builds strong partnerships among students, educators, and industry leaders to help young people become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible citizens.Learn more at https://www.skillsusa.org

